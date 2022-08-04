Read on www.radioplusinfo.com
8-8-22 dumpster fire spreads to two homes in fdl
Nobody was injured in a dumpster fire that spread to two nearby Fond du Lac homes. The fire Sunday evening extensively damaged a home at 143 Ellis Street. Three occupants were able to escape safely. The fire caused minor damage to the second home at 145 and a half Ellis. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
8-9-22 man convicting of attempting to abduct girl in fdl county released from prison
A man convicted of attempting to abduct a teenage girl in Fond du Lac County is being released from prison. Fond du Lac Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says Chad Maertz will be residing at 457 Thomas Street in Fond du Lac when he gets out of prison Tuesday after serving a 20 year sentence for attempted child abduction. Goldstein says Maertz will be subject to all rules of high risk sex offender supervision and lifetime GPS monitoring. A community notiification meeting was held last Thursday. Maertz was convicted in the attempted abduction of Ashlea Woodley in August of 2002. Maertz tried to abduct Woodley as she was riding her bicycle along Highway 67 in the town of Ashford. Maertz then grabbed the victim’s bike and attempted to lure her into his vehicle. Woodley was able to escape, running down the hill to safety. Maertz was also convicted in 1987 in Washington County for sexually assaulting two young girls. Maertz is on extended supervision until August, 2032. Special conditions of Chad A Maertz supervised release:
8-9-22 ellis street fire may be suspicious
Fond du Lac Fire officials are asking for the public’s help following a dumpster fire that spread to two nearby homes. The fire Sunday night caused significant damage to one house at 143 Ellis Street and minor damage to another house. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Knowles says at this point investigators haven’t ruled anything out as a potential cause. Knowles says there is a possibility that the fire is suspicious, and says anyone with information is asked to call police.
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
8-9-22 primary election
Voters are going to the polls in Tuesday’s primary election with a handful of local and statewide races. Fond du Lac County Clerk Lisa Freiberg says top races locally include a contested Republican contest for the 52nd Assembly District seat in Fond du Lac County and a Republican primary for Dodge County Sheriff. Statewide there are GOP contests for governor and attorney general, along with other statewide races.
