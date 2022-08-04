WBUR analysis: Massachusetts gun sales hit record levels in past two years

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Inside the push for a more equitable cannabis industry in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - A bill passed by the Massachusetts Legislature to create a more equitable cannabis industry is awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker's signature. Social equity in the cannabis industry has been a focus for state Senator Michael Moore, D-Worcester, and his colleagues since the 2016 vote to legalize recreational use, but the bill was necessitated by a growing concern that there hasn't been nearly enough progress on that front.
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress
HYANNIS – Candidate for U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 9th District Jesse Brown has been endorsed by the State Police Association of Massachusetts. State Police Association President Patrick McNamara said that the agency believes Brown is the best choice to represent their members and profession. Brown is running for the Republican nomination against acute care nurse […] The post State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress appeared first on CapeCod.com.
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
Massachusetts tops New Hampshire in pitcher's duel in New England Regional
BRISTOL – After 26 total strikeouts in the opening match of the New England Regional Tournament between Maine and Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire kept their foot on the gas into the afternoon slate of games. The game two starters combined for 22 strikeouts and five total hits in...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
2 Massachusetts men facing gun charges, including possessing ghost gun, sentenced to prison
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two Massachusetts men who were facing gun and drug charges were sentenced to serve three years in prison. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that Jarrel Rocha, 20, pled guilty to possession of a ghost gun,...
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
Yikes! It’s Illegal to Do This to Pigeon in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is not a stranger to weird laws. As one of the oldest states in the country, lawmakers have had hundreds of years to compile some pretty strange rules and regulations, many of which might seem strange in a modern world. I think it's fair to say that our founding...
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.
NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
