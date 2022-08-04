ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville Valley, NH

WMUR.com

Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree returns to Berlin after pandemic hiatus

BERLIN, N.H. — The Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree returned to Berlin after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. Organizers said 3,000 people attended yesterday, and Friday's block party had its biggest attendance yet. The event includes monster trucks, mud runs and concerts. Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kimberly...
BERLIN, NH
Seacoast Current

Drought Worsens on the Seacoast

The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
MAINE STATE
City
Waterville Valley, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
NORTHFIELD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions

GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire

SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
SANDWICH, NH
NHPR

Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home. Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.
NORTHFIELD, NH
WMUR.com

Homeowner burned in garage fire in Bartlett

BARTLETT, N.H. — A homeowner was burned trying to extinguish a fire on his property in Bartlett on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a garage on Route 302 just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Bartlett fire chief said about 40 firefighters from six towns helped put out the...
BARTLETT, NH
CBS Boston

Mother, 2 young sons shot to death in Northfield, NH home identified

NORTHFIELD, NH – A mother and her two young sons were found shot to death in a home in Northfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.The Chief Medical Examiner said they each died of single gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.Investigators were called to the home on Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word if any arrests have been made. The state Attorney General's office said investigators, "have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Attorney General's office said, "additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."
NORTHFIELD, NH
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
RANDOLPH, NH

