WMUR.com
Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree returns to Berlin after pandemic hiatus
BERLIN, N.H. — The Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree returned to Berlin after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. Organizers said 3,000 people attended yesterday, and Friday's block party had its biggest attendance yet. The event includes monster trucks, mud runs and concerts. Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce President Kimberly...
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
WGME
'Mom, there's a bear in the living room:' NH family shares scary encounter with bear
CONWAY (WGME) – A New Hampshire family met an unexpected visitor in their house on Monday. Arlee Giannini was home with her son when he told her there was a bear in their living room. "I'm about ready to fall asleep. Jaeden comes flying in my room and he's...
Drought Worsens on the Seacoast
The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
laconiadailysun.com
Planning Board OKs 12 affordable apartments on Blueberry Lane
LACONIA — Construction of 12 affordable apartments has been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The 12 units will be built on open land at the Laconia Housing Authority’s Perley Pond Townhouses’ complex at 57 Blueberry Lane.
N.H. AG: Murders of Northfield mom and two sons, not random
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — In NH, authorities say this week’s murder of a young Northfield mother and her two sons was not random. On Wednesday morning, shortly after 11:30, police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1, inside their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive.
Father ‘beyond devastated' after wife, sons found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities said Friday that no arrests have been made after a mother and her two young sons were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home earlier this week, NBC 10 News reports. Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoff Ward said they have been in contact with...
laconiadailysun.com
Gunstock’s donation to Sununu campaign raises questions
GILFORD — A $500 donation check to Gov. Chris Sununu's campaign from Gunstock Mountain Resort was released late last Wednesday evening, along with a statement by Rep. Mike Sylvia, chair of the Belknap County Delegation. Though a small amount, the donation raises questions about how Gunstock makes political donations and whether it ought to.
Woman dies after lightning strikes New Hampshire home, sparks fire
SANDWICH, N.H. — A woman died after lightning struck her New Hampshire home and sparked a fire late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Bennett Street in Sandwich found a home fully engulfed in flames, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Sandwich Fire Chief Ted Call, and Sandwich Police Chief Shawn Varney said in a joint news release.
NHPR
Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home. Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.
WMUR.com
Homeowner burned in garage fire in Bartlett
BARTLETT, N.H. — A homeowner was burned trying to extinguish a fire on his property in Bartlett on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a garage on Route 302 just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Bartlett fire chief said about 40 firefighters from six towns helped put out the...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Defense attorney says lead motorcyclist was drunk and is at fault in New Hampshire crash that killed 7
On Thursday, the defense began their case in the trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Defense attorneys claimed that the lead Jarhead Club motorcyclist was at fault in the gruesome 2019 crash. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent...
WMUR.com
Crisis help offered to first responders called to scene of Northfield deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — As investigators look for answers in the deaths of a Northfield mother and her two children, steps are being taken to help the first responders who were called to the scene. A critical incident stress management and debriefing are planned for the crews Friday afternoon. Officials...
WCVB
'All involved parties' identified in slaying of mother, two young boys, NH investigators say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Investigators say they have "identified all parties" involved in the shooting death of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire this week, but no arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, police were called...
Mother, 2 young sons shot to death in Northfield, NH home identified
NORTHFIELD, NH – A mother and her two young sons were found shot to death in a home in Northfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday. They have been identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.The Chief Medical Examiner said they each died of single gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.Investigators were called to the home on Wethersfield Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. There is no word if any arrests have been made. The state Attorney General's office said investigators, "have identified all involved parties and there is no threat to the general public."The investigation remains active and ongoing.The Attorney General's office said, "additional information will be released as it becomes available, while protecting the integrity of the investigation."
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: Judge dismisses 8 charges against driver accused of killing 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire crash
A West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a 2019 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire crash, had eight of his charges related to operating under the influence of drugs dismissed in court on Wednesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, had faced multiple charges of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the...
