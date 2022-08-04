Holy Cross Crusaders football team held their first official practice of the summer

Read on spectrumnews1.com
WCVB
Mass. club to host one of the fastest growing sports in the world
BOSTON — It seems like everyone is playing pickleball these days, from that friendly game at the park down the street to the intense competition on the courts at the Boston Pickleball Classic. "There's kind of a lack of tournaments around New England, so it's nice to see this,"...
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces fifth induction class
LEOMINSTER — The Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced that its fifth induction will be held Oct. 1 at the Leominster/Fitchburg Lodge of Elks. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, dinner at 6 p.m. and the Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m., followed by the unveiling of the new plaques for the LHS Wall of Fame.
Worcester Red Sox no-hitter a dream of historical value
On the night of August 4th, amid a New England heat wave, the Worcester Red Sox packed Polar Park for a game that went better than expected. Although everyone knew that a no-hitter was progressing, so many other factors contributed to this high-stake, high-energy game that players and fans almost forgot about it altogether.
Boston Area Home of the Former Bruins Head Coach is Up for Sale
Well, it's not surprising that 53 Hutchinson Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, is on the market. It belongs to our former Boston Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, who was let go from the B's in June and is now the new head coach for the Las Vegas Knights. If it's still...
Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
WBUR
Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold
As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
millburysutton.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
wgbh.org
How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?
Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
spectrumnews1.com
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
5 hurt after car flips over in Upton
UPTON -- Five people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in a crash in Upton.Local police tell WBZ-TV that the people injured were taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester.The crash happened on Glenview Street between Christian Hill and Pearl Street.There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Pilot of ultralight injured in crash at Westminster golf course
WESTMINSTER — The pilot of a small ultralight plane was injured Wednesday when the craft went down at the Woods of Westminster golf course. The accident occurred about 7:15 p.m. in a wooded area off the driving range of the golf course on Rock Maple Lane. ...
