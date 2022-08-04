ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Holy Cross Crusaders football team held their first official practice of the summer

By Olivia Lemmon
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Mass. club to host one of the fastest growing sports in the world

BOSTON — It seems like everyone is playing pickleball these days, from that friendly game at the park down the street to the intense competition on the courts at the Boston Pickleball Classic. "There's kind of a lack of tournaments around New England, so it's nice to see this,"...
ACTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces fifth induction class

LEOMINSTER — The Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame has announced that its fifth induction will be held Oct. 1 at the Leominster/Fitchburg Lodge of Elks. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, dinner at 6 p.m. and the Induction Ceremony at 7 p.m., followed by the unveiling of the new plaques for the LHS Wall of Fame.
LEOMINSTER, MA
FanSided

Worcester Red Sox no-hitter a dream of historical value

On the night of August 4th, amid a New England heat wave, the Worcester Red Sox packed Polar Park for a game that went better than expected. Although everyone knew that a no-hitter was progressing, so many other factors contributed to this high-stake, high-energy game that players and fans almost forgot about it altogether.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Worcester, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
CBS Boston

Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80

BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh.  Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist

The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Remembering punk rock club The Rathskeller and owner Jim Harold

As the news began to filter out earlier this week that Jim Harold, the former owner of the Kenmore Square punk rock club the Rathskeller — better known as the Rat, had died July 31, the memories flooded in. About Harold and the dark, dingy and delightful club he owned from 1973 to 1997.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chesney
millburysutton.com

Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
wgbh.org

How will sports betting work in Massachusetts?

Sports fans across Massachusetts are gearing up to place bets on their favorite teams and players after the recent passage of a sports betting bill. The bill is still sitting with Gov. Charlie Baker, but experts predict Massachusetts residents could be placing bets as soon as the Super Bowl. David...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Patriot League#The Holy Cross Crusaders#Merrimack College
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

5 hurt after car flips over in Upton

UPTON -- Five people are in the hospital after a car flipped over in a crash in Upton.Local police tell WBZ-TV that the people injured were taken to UMass Memorial in Worcester.The crash happened on Glenview Street between Christian Hill and Pearl Street.There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries or the cause of the crash. 
UPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’

By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts

MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy