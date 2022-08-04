Brimfield Equestrian​ Center, Dark Horse Mounted Archers promoting the sport of horseback archery

Read on spectrumnews1.com
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Vernon Starbucks May Follow West Hartford with Vote to Unionize, As Union Popularity GrowsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
How animals at the Forest Park Zoo deal with the heat
We've gotten through another day of brutal heat, but have you ever wondered how this oppressive weather affects the animals at Springfield's Forest Park Zoo?
Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists raising money in scorching temperatures
STURBRIDGE - It was an early morning start in Sturbridge as the 43rd Pan-Mass Challenge is underway for thousands of riders.The PMC is the single biggest athletic fundraising event in the world, and on Saturday, riders had to deal with some scorching temperatures.So far, the PMC has raised $831 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year's goal is $66 million, which would be a new record. The event aims to benefit patients like Mia Lee, a 6-year-old girl who is undergoing treatment for B-cell leukemia.Her mother, Nar Lee, says she was diagnosed in April of last year. "It's been tough....
VIDEO: Mama bear and two cubs spotted in Blandford yard
A Blandford resident shared video with 22News of a bear and her two cubs walking across their yard Friday morning.
racedayct.com
Long Gone: Tom Fearn Cruises To Late Model Win At Stafford Speedway
STAFFORD – Veteran Late Model driver Tom Fearn has long proved to be a pro when it comes to offer thank you messages to the businesses that help support his racing efforts. Friday Fearn went so far as to add a thank you to the brand on the water bottle he was handed in victory lane.
Westfield Big Day/Night Out brings music, families and law enforcement together for fun and education
Westfield has always had a well-attended annual Night Out Against Crime event with plenty of exhibits and demonstrations to give civilians, especially children, a sense of what the police are able to do to serve and protect. At the same time, Westfield on Weekends was hoping to start a music festival to showcase regional acts of all kinds. Out of those two, a new city event debuted yesterday called Westfield’s Big Day/Night Out.
spectrumnews1.com
Annual Pet Rock Festival in Grafton cancelled for 2022
GRAFTON, Mass. - The Pet Rock Festival, held annually to raise money for animal welfare organizations in the state, will not be taking place this year. The festival usually takes place the Sunday after labor day on a lot in Grafton, but Wyman-Gordon, the lot's owners, recently sold it. Festival organizers could not get an answer from the new owners in time to hold the event.
Springfield ‘Sensitive Creatures’ clothing designer Darius Rosario returns to area to host pop-up shop event
Springfield designer Darius Rosario made a name for himself in the fashion industry by placing mental health-centric messages like “Are you an emotional wreck?” and “When I die don’t pretend to care” on clothes in his Sensitive Creatures brand. After working and selling his clothes...
Mama And Two Baby Bears Saved From A Culvert (Photos)
Photos used in this story are with the permission of Libby Lord Photography. In the past few weeks, there has been a real uptick in bear sightings, we had one at our house in Lanesborough where the bear was taller than my six-foot-one-inch hubby on the porch, taking out the garbage which I think the bear had the same idea, except his way of taking out the garbage is out of the can and is usually a mess!!
VIDEO: “He’s just hungry,” bear in Westfield
A 22News viewer caught a bear on camera Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a Westfield home.
Hollis man nearly crushed by falling trees in severe storm
HOLLIS, N.H. — Zack Leishman had just hopped into his truck to head back to work when the world came crashing down. “If I backed up and and that tree came down it would have killed me. I would have been dead,” Leishman said. A powerful storm rocked...
Worcester Animal Rescue League Rescuing 20 Pit Bulls, Needs Donations
WORCESTER - The Worcester Animal Rescue League is taking in 20 pit bulls from a local cruelty case and needs help with some donations. dry and wet dog food (Purina ONE is the preferable brand) soft dog treats. dog enrichment toys (Benebones, Jolly Balls and other durable dog toys) comforters,...
Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out begins at noon Saturday
Meet Westfield police, firefighters, and city leaders during the city's National Night Out event.
LETTER: Don’t Bring Non Service-Trained Dogs Into Stores
FRAMINGHAM – I am a service dog handler and have come across several non service dogs in both Target and Walmart. My most recent trip to Walmart I was greeted with a very rude “Coach” who told me they can only ask one question and can’t ask them to leave.
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
Despite Oppressive Heat, This Western MA City Won’t Allow Your Dog Here
Just two weeks after a brutal heat wave swept over the majority of the east coast, temperatures across Massachusetts are back into the mid-90s today with heat indexes climbing to over 100 degrees in some western parts of the state. Massachusetts residents are doing their best to beat the heat,...
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
