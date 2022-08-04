ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozona, TX

Two-A-Days: Lions to rely on young core in 2022

By Ryan Compeau
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4er7Z9_0h5KZhUO00

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Ozona Lions have built up quite the playoff streak, as they’ve extended their season the past 10 years, looking to make it 11 in 2022.

“I think the biggest key is just putting these kids in the right place, putting all the pieces together to create that puzzle for us,” said head coach Jarryd Taylor.

This year, the Lions will rely on the young core to get the job done as just three starters on both sides of the ball return.

“We are a really young team so we don’t really have that many seniors, we have like eight seniors so us as juniors we are taking control of the team and trying to be leaders for the upcoming freshman and sophomores,” said junior running back Rigo Treto.

The young upcomers that welcome Class 3A powers Christoval and Sonora that dropped down from Class 3A in it’s new district.

“Of course district championships, going deep into the playoffs is always a big goal for every team, it’s always what you want but I feel like if you do all the little things all the winning comes with it by doing those little things first winning comes natural,” said free safety Dusty Smith.

The Lions kick-off their 2022 season on August 26th when they host San Angelo TLCA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Central Bobcats look to improve in all facets heading into 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After an underachieving season last year to their standards, the Central Bobcats are hungry for the opportunity to improve in every phase here in 2022. The Cats took to the field this morning full of energy and excitement, ready to get their season underway. Second-year head coach Kevin Crane looks to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ozona, TX
City
Sonora, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Ozona, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Christoval, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two-A-Days: Broncos hope to make a deep run in 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX– The Sonora Broncos were co-district champs of 2-3A division II last season and hope to make a deep run this year. “Going 1-0 every week, winning the first week we are not going to overlook anybody,” said head coach Blake Weston. On day five of two-a-days for the Sonora Broncos, the drive […]
SONORA, TX
KLST/KSAN

When is “Meet the Teacher” for SAISD schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “Meet the Teacher” events prior to the first day of school allow students and parents to get class assignments, meet their teachers for the upcoming school year, drop off school supplies, and visit classrooms according to SAISD. Alta Loma: August 16 (11:30 AM – 1 PM) Austin: August 16 (12:30 – […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two A Days#American Football#Tx#The Ozona Lions#Christoval And Sonora#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

When is the first day of class for Sonora ISD?

SONORA, Texas – Schools and businesses are starting to gear up for another great school year for 2022-2023. Here are some important dates to mark on the calendar and supplies to stock up on for the school year for Sonora ISD! Looking for another school? Check out more below: When is the first day of classes […]
SONORA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pfluger moderates panel on Texas infrastructure at West Texas Legislative Summit

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 18th West Texas Legislative Summit took place at Angelo State University on Thursday, August 4th with multiple panels speaking on topics that Texas is facing. Congressman August Pfluger moderated a panel featuring Texas internet, interstate, and infrastructure. Representatives Trent Ashby, Keith Bell, David Cook, and John Kumepel were joined by […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Portion of South Magdalen will be closed for a month

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A portion of South Magdalen will be closed for a month due to a water line replacement project. The closure will extend from East Concho to East Twohig and the closure will begin on August 9, 2022. Detours will likely be unnecessary however partial lane closures are expected. Traffic control will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

SA Railway Museum featured on Tx Historical Commission

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Railway Museum was featured by the Texas Historical Commission (THC). The THC went into how the train depot in San Angelo was built in 1909-1910 by the Kansas City, Mexico, and Orient Railway Company (KCM&O). “The KCM&O was one of three connecting railroads promoted by mining and railroad […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

TGC library to host ‘Basement Book Sale’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Calling readers/listeners of all ages! The Tom Green County Library System announced on their Facebook page this morning the ‘Friends of the Library’ Basement Book Sale. The sale is scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Stephens Central Location According to the post, tomorrow’s special […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Over $72,000 cash was distributed to 24 campuses in SAISD

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The D.E.S.K. organization (Donate Educational Supplies for Kids) distributed over $72,000 in cash via Walmart and Sam’s gift cards to 24 campuses of the San Angelo Independent School District. D.E.S.K. was able to collect 72 packed boxes and tote bags filled with school supplies and thousands of dollars in cash during […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of lost pet scam

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware! The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5, 2022 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group. The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy