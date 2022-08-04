Two-A-Days: Lions to rely on young core in 2022

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Ozona Lions have built up quite the playoff streak, as they’ve extended their season the past 10 years, looking to make it 11 in 2022.

“I think the biggest key is just putting these kids in the right place, putting all the pieces together to create that puzzle for us,” said head coach Jarryd Taylor.

This year, the Lions will rely on the young core to get the job done as just three starters on both sides of the ball return.

“We are a really young team so we don’t really have that many seniors, we have like eight seniors so us as juniors we are taking control of the team and trying to be leaders for the upcoming freshman and sophomores,” said junior running back Rigo Treto.

The young upcomers that welcome Class 3A powers Christoval and Sonora that dropped down from Class 3A in it’s new district.

“Of course district championships, going deep into the playoffs is always a big goal for every team, it’s always what you want but I feel like if you do all the little things all the winning comes with it by doing those little things first winning comes natural,” said free safety Dusty Smith.

The Lions kick-off their 2022 season on August 26th when they host San Angelo TLCA.

