James Saxon, assistant coach for Arizona Cardinals, facing two domestic battery charges stemming from alleged incident in May

Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
NFL Coach on Leave for Domestic Battery Charges
An NFL assistant coach has been placed on paid administrative leave as he awaits a court date on domestic battery charges, according to ESPN. James Saxon of the Arizona Cardinals was charged in May on two counts of domestic battery, including a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old.
More trouble for Arizona Cardinals: Assistant reportedly facing domestic battery charges
According to an ESPN report, Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was charged with two counts of domestic battery, including a low-level felony, in Indianapolis in May of this year. Saxon, in his fourth year with the Cardinals, has been coaching during training camp. A warrant was issued for his...
Yardbarker
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury Sounds Off-Marquise “Hollywood” Brown Arrest
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t happy that Cardinals’ wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown spent a day in jail earlier this week. Sharing with the media that Brown has “got to be better than that,” according to TMZ. Per TMZ, Brown was arrested...
‘He knows he needs to be better’: Kliff Kingsbury gets brutally honest after Marquise Brown arrest
Marquise Brown returned to Arizona Cardinals training camp on Thursday following his arrest in which he was charged with criminal speeding. Brown, who had missed the start of camp while nursing a hamstring injury, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Arizona. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t hide his disappointment when asked about Brown’s off-field […] The post ‘He knows he needs to be better’: Kliff Kingsbury gets brutally honest after Marquise Brown arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL player indicted on murder charge
Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
Two Arrested in Former NFL Player's Shooting Death
Du'Vonte Lampkin, 25, who played at the University of Oklahoma and briefly for the Tennessee Titans, was fatally shot in May.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
WATCH: Former NFL Wideout Terrell Owens Gets Into Racially-Charged Argument with Neighbor, Cops Get Called
Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens got into a brief altercation with his neighbor last night in Broward County, Florida. Police were called, but resolved the situation without any arrests, TMZ Sports reports. The whole thing started when a woman on her bicycle began yelling at Owens because she thought...
Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap
The NFL has a bunch of speedsters that have graced the gridiron during it’s long time. In the last few years, we’ve seen some incredibly fast receivers. Guys like Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf are widely-renowned for their speed on the field. There have also been other track stars during the NFL combine, such as […] The post Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf sit down: Usain Bolt matches NFL 40-yard dash record with massive handicap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Patriots former offensive lineman crashed his car on purpose because he was scared Belichick would cut him
Just how scary of a coach is Bill Belichick? Well, former New England Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger said he was so afraid of getting cut by hoodie, that he intentionally rear-ended a van while on his way to practice after running late to a team meeting!. The former fourth-round...
Attorney For Deshaun Watson Accusers Not Happy With Adam Schefter
Earlier this year, Deshaun Watson learned that he would not face criminal charges for his alleged off-field behavior. Once that news went public, ESPN's Adam Schefter fired off a questionable tweet. "This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth...
Tua Tagovailoa Married His Longtime Girlfriend in Secret Courthouse Ceremony
The Miami Dolphins have had quite the offseason. It kicked off with the surprise firing of Brian Flores, who went on to file a lawsuit against the ‘Fins, the NFL and other teams across the league. He was replaced by San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Then, Miami traded five picks, including a first-rounder this year, to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. They proceed to ink Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest paid wideout in the league. Most recently, the Dolphins, and specifically owner Stephen M. Ross, were punished for tampering with Tom Brady because of course they were.
Rams Sign New Wide Receiver Following Injury Loss
The Los Angeles Rams have signed wide receiver Austin Trammell. The reigning Super Bowl champions made this move in the wake of reports that starting wide receiver Van Jefferson has yet to recover from the knee injury he played through late last season. The Rams waived tight end Kyle Markway...
Cowboys' Latest Signing Placed On Physically Unable To Perform List
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys officially signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. While the NFC East squad is no doubt excited to welcome the four-time Pro Bowler, they won't put him to work right away. Barr was placed on the PUP list after signing his deal, giving...
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
