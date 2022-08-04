ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Reportedly Nearing NFL Return

Former first-round pick John Ross is reportedly nearing a return to the NFL. Ross, who's widely viewed as one of the more disappointing first-round picks in recent memory, is close to recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year. When cleared, Ross - who most recently played for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Steelers Extend Diontae Johnson: NFL World Reacts

Diontae Johnson is the latest wide receiver to get paid. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed the 26-year-old star to a two-year, $36.71 million extension. The new deal includes $27 million in guaranteed money and is worth up to $39.5 million in added bonuses. Onlookers were happy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/5/22)

It is Friday, August 5, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is officially underway as the Hall of Fame Game was played last night. Football fans took a break from the summer heat blanketing the country and tuned into the game. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns continue to deal with the...
CLEVELAND, OH

