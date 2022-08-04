ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars

Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers play the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (61-48, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-0, .77 ERA, .99 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +131; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Kapler ejected, Giants swept by Dodgers to fall to 3-12 since All-Star break

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts.Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Padres Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Joey Gallo Makes 2nd Start

The San Diego Padres came to Dodger Stadium on Friday with a rebuilt lineup and a new closer looking to bridge the gap between them and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they were quickly reminded why they are more than a dozen games back in the National League West. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy