UNT releases women's basketball schedule highlighted by early homestand

North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell calls a play from the sideline during the Mean Green's loss to Tulsa in the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the Super Pit last season. UNT released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday. DRC file photo

North Texas will look to build on its run to the Women's National Invitation Tournament last season in the comfortable confines of the Super Pit early this fall.

UNT released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, a slate that is highlighted by an early homestand. The Mean Green will play four of their first five regular season games at home following an exhibition at the Super Pit against Texas A&M International on Nov. 3.