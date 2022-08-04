UNT releases women's basketball schedule highlighted by early homestand
North Texas will look to build on its run to the Women's National Invitation Tournament last season in the comfortable confines of the Super Pit early this fall.
UNT released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, a slate that is highlighted by an early homestand. The Mean Green will play four of their first five regular season games at home following an exhibition at the Super Pit against Texas A&M International on Nov. 3.
