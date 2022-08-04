ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville police say man shot, killed inside a car in Old Louisville

wdrb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WHAS11

Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Louisville#Shooting#Violent Crime#Louisville Metro Police#Lmpd
wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Louisville police investigating double shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the second double shooting of Wednesday night. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's near West Hill Street. Once on scene, officers found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTWO/WAWV

License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy