Louisville police say man shot, killed inside a car in Old Louisville

Read on www.wdrb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLKY.com
Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
wdrb.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
Wave 3
Man killed after hit and run on I-64; lanes remain closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a hit and run on I-64 eastbound Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded around 1:30p.m. for a man dead in the median of I-64 eastbound between the tunnels and Cannons Lane. LMPD’s Traffic Unit determined that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shively man shot multiple times, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in the hospital after police say he was found shot multiple times in a Shively neighborhood late Friday night. According to the Shively Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Chester Road around 11:30 p.m.
wdrb.com
Federal lawsuit sheds new light on 'gangster-like' shootings outside east Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit is shedding new light on what a victim calls a "gangster-like assault" that took place at an east Louisville restaurant last year. Police said two people — a man and a woman — were shot outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Center, just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
Wave 3
Man shot at J. Alexander’s in east Louisville files lawsuit against restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the parking lot at J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center last year has filed a lawsuit against the business for negligence leading to his injuries in the shooting. The lawsuit in May 2021 in Jefferson Circuit Court and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged with murder in hit-and-run death in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 54-year-old Louisville man was arrested Thursday night in connection to the hit-and-run death of a man last month. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Robert Hollis was arrested Thursday on Chamberlain Lane — near Westport Road. The arrest is in connection to the death of a man at South 19th and West Jefferson streets just before 2 a.m. July 17.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County Coroner's Office identifies 4-year-old who was killed by mother and boyfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Almost six months later and the Bullitt County Coroner's Office has identified the body of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney. Her body was found back in February in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road, which is by the Jefferson County-Bullitt County line. Serenity's body...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating double shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating the second double shooting of Wednesday night. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. That's near West Hill Street. Once on scene, officers found...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested for string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of burglaries at NuLu-area businesses over the past few months. Lester Terry, 66, was arrested on Thursday and was charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief. According to arrest reports, Terry...
Breonna Taylor supporters relieved by charges against police
Louisville activists who put in long hours protesting the death of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police say they felt relief this week when federal officials charged four officers.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved […]
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in California neighborhood parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot in the California neighborhood. LMPD First Division officers responded to the 1200 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m. on the report of a shooting. On scene, officers found a...
Comments / 0