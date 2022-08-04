Jack Ross: Leading Dundee United to famous victory over AZ was a privilege

Read on www.fourfourtwo.com
MATCHDAY: Liverpool starts its EPL campaign at Fulham
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Liverpool opens its Premier League campaign at promoted Fulham with a revamped attack following the departure of Sadio Mane, although manager Jurgen Klopp remained coy on whether new signing Darwin Nunez will start up front. With Diogo Jota injured, Nunez made a big impact as a second-half substitute in last Saturday’s Community Shield win over Manchester City. But Klopp hinted he may opt to give the Uruguayan more time to settle in. “Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start?” Klopp posed. Chelsea faces a tough opener away at Everton in the late kickoff, while Tottenham hosts Southampton in one of four 3 p.m. matches. Everton is without a recognized striker after Brazil forward Richarlison was sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calwert Lewin was ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury.
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton And Hove Albion | Player Ratings
Manchester United have fallen to defeat on opening day to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford as Pascal Gross nets a brace, below are the player ratings from the game.
Football transfer rumours: Memphis Depay to leave Barça for Juventus?
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea? | Udinese’s Destiny Odogie to Tottenham? | Conor Coady to Everton?
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
West Ham v Manchester City: Premier League – live!
Will Pep Guardiola’s side get their title defence off to a winning start? Join Daniel Harris to find out
Man Utd sign Nikita Parris from WSL rivals Arsenal
Man Utd have signed former Man City & Lyon forward Nikita Parris from Arsenal to add attacking depth ahead of 2022/23 WSL season.
Dundee Utd 1-0 AZ Alkmaar: 'A privilege to manage in this atmosphere' - Jack Ross
A sold-out, shuddering Tannadice. A team oozing class and gusto. A new manager shaping them his way. A jaw-dropping finish fit for the occasion. A European heavyweight vanquished. Jack Ross allowed himself a sliver of reflection after his Dundee United team felled AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Dundee United
Bosman lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont insists Scotland's top clubs stand to benefit from a new legal challenge to Uefa's stance on cross-border leagues. (Daily Mail) Reports in Israel suggest Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani, frequently linked with Celtic this summer, is unhappy at being used as a substitute in every Champions League qualifier so far and with an offer from a European club being rejected. (Daily Record)
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
Tottenham v Southampton, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: clockwatch – live!
Spurs and Leeds came from behind to win, Newcastle were too good for Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth stunned Aston Villa
Watch: Highlights from Dingwall, table topping Celtic unbeaten in 34 league games
Goals from Kyogo, Mercedes Jenz and Liel Abada, a super save from Joe Hart and a surprise for the Celtic TV audience watching outside Britain and Ireland (cough), a goal for Ross County. Three assists and a Man of the Match for the second week in a row for our Superstar from Portugal who claimed the match ball for his assists hat-trick.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
Timo Werner on verge of sealing permanent Chelsea exit as RB Leipzig transfer nears
Chelsea forward Timo Werner is on the verge of joining RB Leipzig on a permanent deal, according to reports. The German was not part of the Chelsea matchday squad to face Everton on Saturday, with the Blues coming out 1-0 victors at Goodison Park. After suffering an injury in the...
Brighton & Hove Albion Manager Graham Potter Praises Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Prior To Sunday's Clash
Manchester United will start their Premier League season on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, Graham Potter has shared his thoughts on Erik Ten Hag. The last time both teams met was in the final games of the past Premier League season, unfortunately, the Red Devils were embarrassed by their equals from the South (4-0) at the Amex Stadium.
"Needs to play" - Paul Merson Calls For £140k-a-week Liverpool man to start against Fulham
Pundit Paul Merson has stated that he would start Liverpool’s new marquee signing Darwin Nunez against Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday. Nunez arrived at Anfield from Benfica earlier this summer for a fee of up to £85 million and is expected to fill the void left by the departing Sadio Mane.
