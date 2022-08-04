ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AthlonSports.com

NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

NFLPA responds to NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

This matter now goes to appellate appointee Peter Harvey, whom Roger Goodell designated to hear the league’s appeal. Harvey helped the NFL craft its personal conduct policy, and the fact Goodell has selected him to hear its appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension suggests the league is confident more games will be tacked onto the Browns quarterback’s ban.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Schefter put on blast by attorney Tony Buzbee over Deshaun Watson tweet

The Deshaun Watson saga just continues to drive the conversation during the NFL offseason. On Thursday, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the defendants in the civil cases against Watson, threw ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter under the bus. He reminded everyone of the insensitive and asinine tweet from March after news surfaced that Watson would […] The post Adam Schefter put on blast by attorney Tony Buzbee over Deshaun Watson tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky LB target Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State

Perhaps the biggest camp participant in June at Kentucky was Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. The Wildcats hosted the four-star prospect for a key unofficial visit, and was emerging as a contender in this recruitment. After Ohio State lost a few key linebacker targets over the next few weeks,...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
NFL
On3.com

4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston

Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
HOUSTON, TX

