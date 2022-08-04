Read on www.dawgsbynature.com
AthlonSports.com
NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal
It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
‘I feel like we’re invisible’: Attorney Tony Buzbee rips NFL, DA over Deshaun Watson situation
The NFL’s situation with Deshaun Watson remains ongoing as the league works out its disciplinary measures for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer who represents many of Watson’s accusers, is fed up with how the league is handling it. Buzbee held a press conference following...
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspension to last past Browns vs Texans in Week 12
It seems that if the NFL can’t get a season-long suspension for Deshaun Watson, they might be open to a
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
NFLPA responds to NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal
This matter now goes to appellate appointee Peter Harvey, whom Roger Goodell designated to hear the league’s appeal. Harvey helped the NFL craft its personal conduct policy, and the fact Goodell has selected him to hear its appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension suggests the league is confident more games will be tacked onto the Browns quarterback’s ban.
Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Claps Back at Jerry Jones Following Odd Accusation
Jerry Jones’ relationship with Jimmy Johnson over the years has been puzzling. Despite leading the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, Johnson remains on the outside looking in of the team’s Ring of Honor. 22 players, coaches and executives have been inducted, yet...
Adam Schefter put on blast by attorney Tony Buzbee over Deshaun Watson tweet
The Deshaun Watson saga just continues to drive the conversation during the NFL offseason. On Thursday, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the defendants in the civil cases against Watson, threw ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter under the bus. He reminded everyone of the insensitive and asinine tweet from March after news surfaced that Watson would […] The post Adam Schefter put on blast by attorney Tony Buzbee over Deshaun Watson tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney 'absolutely' trusts Clemson QB Cade Klubnik to play early
CLEMSON — DJ Uiagalelei is Clemson’s starting quarterback entering the 2022 season. Dabo Swinney made it clear at the ACC Kickoff event last month that he has full confidence in Uiagalelei to lead the Tigers to a great year. However, if Uiagalelei gets banged up, or if he...
Kentucky LB target Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
Perhaps the biggest camp participant in June at Kentucky was Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. The Wildcats hosted the four-star prospect for a key unofficial visit, and was emerging as a contender in this recruitment. After Ohio State lost a few key linebacker targets over the next few weeks,...
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
4-star RB Parker Jenkins commits to Houston
Houston Klein Forest four-star running back Parker Jenkins has announced his commitment Houston, announcing the news Saturday. He picked the Tigers over Boston College, LSU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State and SMU. Jenkins is the No. 360 overall recruit and No. 25 running back in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3...
