ClutchPoints

Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
ClutchPoints

NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal

The NFLPA has reportedly submitted their written response to the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The response was due by midnight, Friday night. This comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the six-game suspension levied by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFLPA […] The post NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3.com

NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson suspension fiasco significantly ‘soured’ NFL, NFLPA relationship

The current six-game suspension — and subsequent appeal — of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans will leave a lasting impact on multiple teams and players throughout the league, but that’s not all.
