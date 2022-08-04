Read on www.dawgsbynature.com
‘I feel like we’re invisible’: Attorney Tony Buzbee rips NFL, DA over Deshaun Watson situation
The NFL’s situation with Deshaun Watson remains ongoing as the league works out its disciplinary measures for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Tony Buzbee, the Houston lawyer who represents many of Watson’s accusers, is fed up with how the league is handling it. Buzbee held a press conference following...
Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal
Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension has been officially appealed by the NFL. The Cleveland Browns’ new quarterback was expected to miss time this season but commissioner Roger Goodell and the league are seeking harsher punishment for Watson. The NFL is hoping to secure an indefinite ban lasting at least the 2022 season and a fine against […] The post Roger Goodell’s eye-opening decision on NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022
This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the
NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal
The NFLPA has reportedly submitted their written response to the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. The response was due by midnight, Friday night. This comes two days after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decided to appeal the six-game suspension levied by former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson. NFLPA […] The post NFLPA responds to Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspension appeal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal
NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...
Deshaun Watson suspension fiasco significantly ‘soured’ NFL, NFLPA relationship
The current six-game suspension — and subsequent appeal — of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans will leave a lasting impact on multiple teams and players throughout the league, but that’s not all.
