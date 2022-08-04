Police confirm gunshots were fired at Mall of America in Minnesota, scene secured, no victim found, suspect being sought

Read on lebanon-express.com
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Watch Now: California wildfire evacuees recount their escape
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
Family struck by lightning in Florida recovers
AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor talks to a family recovering after being struck by lightning and why their story of survival scored them free tickets to see the New York Yankees play.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2 new Family Court judges appointed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed two new Family Court judges. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. David L. Jackson was appointed to serve in the Second Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and...
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Wayne Steele wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Steele wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Tennessee's 4th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
