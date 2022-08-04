Read on www.7x7.com
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
As Yerba Buena Island’s new residents move in, evicted residents look back
"Rather than saying it's an enclave for the rich, people should be saying, 'Isn't this a spectacular execution of what San Francisco aspires to be?'"
NBC Bay Area
Residents, Visitors React to Return of Outside Lands in San Francisco
Thousands of People went to Golden Gate Park Saturday as they were excited to hear their favorite bands again at the Outside Lands Music Festival. “We have been before and it feels amazing to be back. Green Day all the way,” said Sacramento resident Jay Henderson. The three-day festival...
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
A 1930s-era SF jazz lounge, the Dawn Club, will see a revival downtown
The upcoming 4,000-square-foot former jazz club will once again burst with live entertainment.
The Bold Italic
The First Day of Outside Lands 2022 Was a Bombastic Kick-Off for the Beloved Bay Area Music Festival
Oliver Tree was pissed about the sun. He was pissed about a lot of things, in fact, which made his antagonistic schtick perfect for absorbing the negative energy hurled at him by impatient Lil Uzi Vert fans waiting for their hero’s Outside Lands set. But as a one-time SF State student, Tree understood that during a San Francisco summer, the park wasn’t supposed to be sunny but shrouded in mist and fog. I imagine those packed like sardines at the front of the Lands End stage, who were visibly sweating and passing out with alarming regularity, wished for the same.
The Outside Lands food you can't get anywhere else
How do you decide what to eat at SF's Outside Lands? We can help.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow. For... The post The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Annual ‘March of the Penguins’ takes place at SF Zoo
Five penguin chicks took a "March of the Penguins" to celebrate graduation on Saturday, according to a press release from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens
NBC Bay Area
Large Crowds Expected as Outside Lands Music Festival Kicks Off in San Francisco
Outside Lands returns this weekend in San Francisco, bringing a wide range of music, food, art and a quarter million people to Golden Gate Park. There were lot of smiling faces at Golden Gate Park Friday as people were ready to enjoy Outside Lands in the way they remember it before COVID-19.
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
musicinsf.com
Day One of Outside Lands 2022
Day one of Outside Lands came to a close last night and boy did it not disappoint. The day was lit from beginning to end with some of music’s biggest names including Lil Uzi Vert, Phoebe Bridgers, and finishing the night off with Sza (who had one of the most amazing stage sets I think I’ve ever seen.)
Pizza Marketplace
Mountain Mike's Pizza opens another San Francisco Bay restaurant
California-based Mountain Mike's Pizza has opened a new location in the Rossmoor Walnut Creek area of the San Francisco Bay area. The new restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Gurkirat Nijjar and Jitender Singh, who also own and operate three other Mountain Mike's locations in the San Francisco Bay Area. The restaurant is located at the Rossmoor Town Center, according to a press release.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Pack Pacifica Beach for World Dog Surfing Championships
Large crowds packed Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach Saturday for the World Dog Surfing Championships. People watched man's best friend ride some waves. Fans of the event said the dogs look silly, but they were also very impressive. "I like the gathering. It is a big event. A lot of people...
I spent the weekend in this LGBTQ-celebratory town just north of San Francisco, and it felt like a queer spin on small-town America
The town of Guerneville, California, is filled with queer-owned business and has all you'll need for a relaxing weekend getaway, including a river.
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Asian Community rallies against hate following recent attacks
"Fight Asian Hate," was the rallying cry of more than 100 people who went to San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Sunday to raise awareness and demand change. Justin Zhu says he decided to help organize the rally in light of recent attacks. "We called this rally because in...
