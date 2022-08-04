Bill to allow negotiating the price of Medicare prescription drugs has Louisiana roots dating back more than a decade

Read on louisianavoice.com
Who are the 11 senators who voted against the burn pits bill for veterans?
Only 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honouring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, a bill which expanded healthcare coverage for veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes while overseas. The bill first passed the US House in June, and initially had majority support from both Democrats and Republicans. Before it reached the Senate, however, 25 Republicans switched sides, claiming the bill included unrelated spending and warned it could become a slush fund. Supporters of the bill, most prominently comedian Jon Stewart, went on the offensive on cable news shows and in...
Rep. Jahana Hayes could be the first incumbent Connecticut Democrat to lose in 22 years
As Republicans set their sights on recapturing a majority in the House, much of the focus of party leaders, activists, and political players is on battleground seats in states such as Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. But could an upset be brewing in the Democratic stronghold of New England?
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
Furious scenes at gun hearing as Republican justifies violence against FBI and ATF agents enforcing gun laws
A GOP congressman sparked a furious exchange after claiming Democrats could be responsible for federal agents being killed while trying to enforce gun restrictions. The fracas erupted as Rep. Clay Higgins, of Louisiana, questioned how gun reform could be implemented safely during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
5 former Treasury secretaries — including one of George W. Bush's — throw their support behind Manchin's inflation-fighting bill
The Inflation Reduction Act lowers costs for Americans and should be passed immediately, the former secretaries said.
This Is The Most Underappreciated Part Of The Democratic Prescription Drug Bill
Some Medicare recipients spend more than $10,000 a year on lifesaving medication. That could change.
‘Getting Rolled’: McConnell Was Outfoxed With His Own Playbook
For years, Democrats have watched Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell deploy ultra-partisan legislative tactics to outmaneuver them on everything from fiscal cliff negotiations to filling a Supreme Court seat. But this week, Senate Republicans may have gotten a taste of their own medicine—and it didn’t go down smoothly.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
She voted to impeach Trump. Now Rep. Herrera Beutler tries to navigate a tough primary
Eight days before a tough primary, U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler found herself standing on top of a wastewater treatment plant in Washougal, a small town in her district in southwest Washington state. Her opponents had spent the weekend staging town halls and glad-handing, but the congresswoman said she's focused...
bloomberglaw.com
Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
POLITICO
Republicans set politics aside for a day and joined Democrats inwishing Joe Biden well amid a Covid diagnosis.
And here's Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chair of the Senate Republican messaging apparatus:. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent along his best wishes as well. Two Republicans voted present: Reps. Mike Kelly (Pa.) and Bob Gibbs (Ohio). “My home state is trying to ban exceptions for women who have been...
CNBC
U.S. Senate Democrats get the green light on $430 billion climate, drug bill
U.S. Senate Democrats on Saturday were set to push ahead on a bill that would address key elements of President Joe Biden's agenda. The Senate parliamentarian determined that the lion's share of the health-care provisions in the $430 billion bill could be passed with only a simple majority. The legislation...
Congress is about to act on drug price reform. Here's what you need to know
A deal on the table in Congress would help deliver on a long-time promise: to make prescription drugs more affordable. It includes a $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket expenses for Medicare patients.
