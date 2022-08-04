ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Penal Colony for Bringing Cannabis Oil Into Country

By Inside Edition Staff
 2 days ago
Oxygen

'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia

A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
102.5 The Bone

Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
The Spun

Russian Spokeswoman Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Russia isn't backing down when it comes to the arrest of Brittney Griner. It's been over three and a half months since Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'can hardly talk' and is 'very stressed' as she looks to appeal nine-year sentence in 'friendly concentration camp' penal colony for smuggling cannabis vape into Russia

Brittney Griner's attorney Maria Blagovolina has said her client is 'very upset' and can 'hardly talk' following Thursday's sentence in which she was given nine years in a penal colony. 'She is very upset, very stressed,' Blagovolina said to reporters. 'She can hardly talk, honestly. So it's a difficult time...
morningbrew.com

Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

Brittney Griner, one of the biggest women’s basketball stars on the planet, was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after being convicted of drug charges. It sets the stage for a high-stakes prisoner swap between two fierce geopolitical rivals: the US and Russia. The backstory: Griner has been...
BASKETBALL
