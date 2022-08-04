Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in Russian Penal Colony for Bringing Cannabis Oil Into Country

Read on www.insideedition.com
Related
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
'Forgotten' American Schoolteacher Was Jailed With Brittney Griner In Russia
A Russian human rights activist is speaking out about the only other incarcerated American woman in Russia besides WNBA star Brittney Griner. Yekaterina Kalugina visited a Moscow-area detention center in April to speak with Griner, who was sentenced on Thursday to nine years of prison for drug possession. While there, she came across an American schoolteacher, Sarah Krivanek, 46.
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia
Brittney Griner fast approaches 200 days in Russian captivity. Arrested on arguably legitimate grounds, the… The post Brittney Griner Faces ‘Serious’ Health Threats Says American Formerly Held Captive in Russia appeared first on Outsider.
NBA・
Brittney Griner trial: What is a penal colony?
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years of prison time to be served at a Russian penal colony. The sentence may have some wondering what a penal colony is. According to Merriam-Webster, a penal colony is a place where prisoners are sent to live. But they are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russian Spokeswoman Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear
Russia isn't backing down when it comes to the arrest of Brittney Griner. It's been over three and a half months since Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Brittney Griner could 'hardly talk' after being handed 9 years in Russian prison, and was expecting half that, lawyer says
The WNBA player was detained in February and accused of drug smuggling after officials said they found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
RELATED PEOPLE
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Hammon, Former Russian Olympian, Calls for Putin to Release Griner
The Aces coach took a strong stance in favor of getting Griner home.
NBA・
Brittney Griner 'can hardly talk' and is 'very stressed' as she looks to appeal nine-year sentence in 'friendly concentration camp' penal colony for smuggling cannabis vape into Russia
Brittney Griner's attorney Maria Blagovolina has said her client is 'very upset' and can 'hardly talk' following Thursday's sentence in which she was given nine years in a penal colony. 'She is very upset, very stressed,' Blagovolina said to reporters. 'She can hardly talk, honestly. So it's a difficult time...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Russia Reportedly Wants To Add Convicted Murderer In Prisoner Exchange Deal For Brittney Griner
The Russian government requested that Vadim Krasikov, a former officer in the country’s spy agency, be added to the United State’s proposed prisoner exchange deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, CNN reports. Krasikov is currently serving a life sentence in Germany, where...
Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba oil tank farm for 2nd day
Cuban firefighters have been joined by special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela as they battle for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm.
POLITICO
Blinken in South Africa to seek support over Russia-Ukraine war
He visited a museum commemorating how the country’s Black youths helped to end white racist rule.
morningbrew.com
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison
Brittney Griner, one of the biggest women’s basketball stars on the planet, was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison after being convicted of drug charges. It sets the stage for a high-stakes prisoner swap between two fierce geopolitical rivals: the US and Russia. The backstory: Griner has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility.
Comments / 0