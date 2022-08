LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins returned to training camp on Saturday after missing seven straight practices with an undisclosed injury. Jenkins, who is in a ramp up period, only participated in individual drills. The second-year lineman would not disclose specifics of his injury, including whether he got hurt during the team's first practice on July 27, whether he's still dealing with back issues after undergoing surgery last offseason and what he's currently recovering from, but estimated that he should be at 100% full health in 'a couple of days.'

