ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

By Cindy Von Quednow, Sandra Mitchell, additional reporting by Nidia Becerra, John Fenoglio
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvz81_0h5KIKmE00

At least six people were killed and eight were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash at a gas station on South La Brea and Slauson avenues Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m., when a dark-colored Mercedes sped through a red light — without braking — and struck two vehicles in the Windsor Hills intersection, video obtained by KTLA showed. The vehicles then careened into a gas station in a ball of fire.

Six people were declared dead at the scene, including a body that was found in a burned car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Also among the fatalities: a pregnant woman and an infant, authorities said.

Witness Veronica Esquival said she covered her head for protection as debris was flying wildly.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands … Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby but the baby was gone.”

A number of cars were damaged and destroyed, authorities said.

“We have a total of at least six to seven vehicles involved, at minimum, at this time. Three became engulfed in flames,” said CHP spokesman Franco Pepsi.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the CHP, but Pepsi confirmed that the driver is a 40-year-old woman who suffered major injuries while driving “a two-door Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on La Brea.”

“Just unknown reasons for the high speed at this time … Everyone needs to drive with more due regard because a lot of collisions happen and this just happens to be at the top of the list of how bad they can get,” Pepsi said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

What happened at Walmart last night?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Last night (July 22) around 9:06 pm, Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a “Shots Fired” call for service. On the way to the scene, Officers learned that there were reports of shots fired inside of the store and that the suspects were last seen running away from the store through the parking lot. Upon arrival, SAPD established that there were no injuries and secured a perimeter in the area in order to locate to suspects.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Slauson#Mercedes#Ktla#Chp#Pepsi
Daily Mail

Horrific moment LA driver speeds through red light and slams into five cars at an intersection causing huge inferno: Child, 3, and pregnant woman among six dead as seven fight injuries

This is the horrific moment a Los Angeles driver speeds through a red light before slamming into five cars at an intersection, killing six, including an infant and a pregnant woman. The black Mercedes races past a gas station then smashes into the side of a traffic jam, causing a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
Law & Crime

Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling

A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
ARLINGTON, TX
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
truecrimedaily

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
TULSA, OK
CBS LA

Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy