Second Annual SongBird Vocal Jazz Fundraiser Concert to be Held This Saturday, August 6th

It was billed as the largest school turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history. The vote to close Montbello High School more than a decade ago, was meant to usher in high performing schools for far northeast Denver.But it left a large part of the city without a comprehensive high school. Bryan Sanders, a Montbello alum, parent and an old neighbor of CBS4's Justin Adams, said, "For us as a community, we felt our school was taken from us." Sanders has watched and waited for this day. His son Sean will enter as a freshman at the newly-reimagined Montbello High...

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO