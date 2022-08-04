Second Annual SongBird Vocal Jazz Fundraiser Concert to be Held This Saturday, August 6th

Read on coloradomusic.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Westword
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brings melodic hip-hop to the Ogden tonight, or you can get your slickly produced, radio-friendly groove on with the Yacht Rock Revue at Fiddler's Green. Les Claypool brings one of his many acts, this time Bastard Jazz, to the Ogden on Saturday, while Train rolls through Red Rocks.
Disneyland designers drew inspiration from one Colorado town when constructing Main Street, U.S.A.
In the early 1950's, when an ambitious Walt Disney was at the height of his career and starting the process of designing Disneyland theme park, he famously used memories of his hometown of Marceline, Missouri as a reference for what he wanted the park to look like. Harper Groff, one...
Denver Zoo announces name of otter pup
The Denver Zoo welcomed a male Asian small-clawed otter pup on July 1. On Friday, staff announced his name!
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7, 2022
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Westword
Reader: Denver Is Losing All Its Independent Restaurants
"My heart breaks at the thought of disappointing so many loyal customers," says Erin Markham, whose grandfather, Sam Badis, opened the Saucy Noodle at 727 South University Boulevard in 1964, coining the motto that's on the restaurant's awning today: "If you don't like garlic, go home." But at the end...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Heart of Broomfield: Martinez goes ‘above and beyond’ for families
It’s apparent that the 2022 Heart of Broomfield Education Award recipient is more than just a staff member at Westlake Middle School to the students and families who she works with daily. Veronica Martinez has been a Community Outreach Liaison with WMS for about six years after she “volunteered...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5
Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
These restaurants have top burgers in Denver
The Denver Burger Battle just wrapped up and there are two new champions for best burger of 2022.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Brewbound.com
Left Hand Brewing Company Releases Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro
LONGMONT, Colo. — Why stop at four seasons? Left Hand Brewing Company announces the official establishment of a fifth season, which falls perfectly between summer and autumn: Pumpkin Spice Season. Now you don’t even have to wait for the leaves to fall to partake in all things cozy, rich and spicy. The brewery has released Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro, a new seasonal pumpkin ale with spices and coffee. Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro is now available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans nationwide.
Reopening of Montbello High School means 'absolutely everything' to many in community
It was billed as the largest school turnaround effort in Denver Public Schools history. The vote to close Montbello High School more than a decade ago, was meant to usher in high performing schools for far northeast Denver.But it left a large part of the city without a comprehensive high school. Bryan Sanders, a Montbello alum, parent and an old neighbor of CBS4's Justin Adams, said, "For us as a community, we felt our school was taken from us." Sanders has watched and waited for this day. His son Sean will enter as a freshman at the newly-reimagined Montbello High...
denverite.com
“It appears these lanes are for dogs riding bikes… what the heck?”
Pedal down Central Park Boulevard bike lane, and you’ll see a series of stencils of dogs cycling. “What the heck does this symbol mean?” reader and Central Park resident Kathy Holmes asked. “As a cyclist, I had to ask myself if I was riding in the correct lane, as it appears these lanes are for dogs riding bikes… So, what the heck? Who came up with this symbol? I’m just asking!”
Denver hits 101 degrees, breaks 145-year-old heat record
The temperature reached 100 degrees on Friday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 99 degrees set in 1877.
DougCo school board recall fundraising efforts gain steam
(Castle Rock, CO) Ahead of next week’s first 2022-2023 DougCo school board meeting, supporters of recalling the four conservative board members are asking the community to increase donations to fund the effort.
Catholic elderly care facility in Denver to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
Photos: Wind, rain, hail cause damage along the metro
Strong winds, heavy rain and hail hit multiple cities across the Denver metro on Saturday causing broken trees and flooding.
Girl with autism found dead in lake had never been there
The family of a child with autism who was found dead in a lake has so many questions about how she died.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
