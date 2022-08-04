Read on calcoasttimes.com
30-foot geyser erupts after car crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande
Police have opened a DUI investigation into the crash, according to a police sergeant at the scene.
Armed robbery reported at North County store
– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt
SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
Atascadero police search for suspect in armed robbery at Home Depot
The suspect told the clerk to “give him all of the money out of the cash drawer,” according to a release.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
calcoasttimes.com
Suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles arrested
Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc
Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
Attempted robbery reported at local bank
– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
Power line falls, sparks fire near Lake Nacimiento
A fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers in the dark in north San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
Renting in SLO County? Here’s a look at the latest prices for apartments
Rent.com released new data on the prices for everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday. The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic The post Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches appeared first on KION546.
Grover Beach Police search for missing man
Police say Claudio Robert Jara, 55, is believed to be somewhere in San Luis Obispo County after leaving the city of Torrance on August 1st.
kingcityrustler.com
Gang member pleads guilty to King City murders
KING CITY — Raul Lucas of Salinas has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang. On Dec. 26, 2021, 21-year-old Lucas and three other Sureno gang members met up in King City and drove...
Black bear caught on camera at Pismo Preserve. See photos of wild animals spotted there
Cameras are set up at places “where wildlife can go about their lives without human disturbances.”
SLO County family of 6 searches for new home after being evicted from motel: ‘I’m scared’
“I feel like I have let my family down, and that is not acceptable,” mother of four Diana Suhovich said.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for July 24-31
On July 24, Yesica Marcela Hernandez, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3000 block of Pine Street in Paso Robles for assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, and for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant. On July 25, Alain Micael Pompey, 34, of Paso Robles, was arrested...
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
