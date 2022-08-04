ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

A-Town Daily News

Armed robbery reported at North County store

– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
ATASCADERO, CA
Ment Media

Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt

SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
ORCUTT, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles arrested

Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc

Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Attempted robbery reported at local bank

– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Wednesday evening. At 6:59 p.m., crews responded to the northbound lanes, just south of Clark Ave. Upon arrival they discovered a single vehicle sedan that had rolled multiple times, approximately twenty feet off the roadway.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The South Monterey County Task force served three warrants that led to the arrest of three and recovery of four pistols and one semi-automatic assault rifle on Thursday. The day started at 5 a.m. on the 300 block of Ayrshire Way in Gonzales. Officers found two loaded and unregistered Polymer 80 semiautomatic The post Three arrested and five firearms found during South County searches appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com

Gang member pleads guilty to King City murders

KING CITY — Raul Lucas of Salinas has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder while personally using a firearm for the benefit of the Sureno criminal street gang. On Dec. 26, 2021, 21-year-old Lucas and three other Sureno gang members met up in King City and drove...
KING CITY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA

