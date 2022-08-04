"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire

HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.

HAPPY CAMP, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO