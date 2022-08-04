"When they come here, they're my own," who's taken care of livestock during McKinney Fire

Read on ktvl.com
KTVL
Jackson County Animal Shelter holds reduced adoption fee event
Phoenix, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be holding a reduced fee adoption event next weekend in an effort to address capacity issues. The Jackson County Animal Shelter adoption area is unfortunately filled to capacity with over 30 dogs of various sizes and breeds. "These dogs need...
actionnewsnow.com
87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
krcrtv.com
FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire
CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
KTVL
'Tens of thousands of fish dead' McKinney, Yeti fires wreak havoc on wildlife
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The damages from the McKinney and Yeti Fires can now be seen in the Klamath River after thousands of dead fish were found by members of the Karuk and Yurok Tribes in Siskiyou County. Craig Tucker, Natural Resource Policy Advocate for the Karuk Tribe said...
jacksoncountyor.org
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
KTVL
Law enforcement seizes plants, cannabis, guns, magic mushrooms at Rogue River illegal grow
ROGUE RIVER — Law enforcement conducted a search and seizure at an unlicensed cannabis grow in Rogue River on August 4, finding 438 cannabis plants, 1000 pounds of cannabis, five pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and two firearms. The unlicensed cannabis was destroyed. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 85% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — Updated on August 6 at 7:15 pm:. Watch the Saturday evening community meeting on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire in Siskiyou County below as we learn more live. From the U.S. Forest Service - Klamath National Forest:. The Yeti Fire continued to slowly make its...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
KDRV
Police: illegal grow turned up over 1000lbs of marijuana and magic mushrooms
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police teams in Southern Oregon are continuing to crack down on black market marijuana grows. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) deputies served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site on the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road in Rogue River early Thursday morning.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Selma grow, "always leaves 4 legal marijuana plants"
SELMA — In a press release about a recent raid on an unlicensed cannabis grow in Selma, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team highlighted a practice of always leaving behind the four legal plants allowed by Oregon State Law. On August 4, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the...
KTVL
Cooling shelter open in Medford Sunday, August 7
MEDFORD — The city of Medford is partnering with ACCESS and the Jackson County Library to open and operate a cooling shelter on Sunday, August 7 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm. The cooling shelter will be operated by ACCESS at the Jackson County Library in Medford, 205 South Central Avenue.
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
KDRV
New evacuation warnings near Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued five additional evacuation warnings. The zones are all located east of Happy Camp, and they include:. If you live in any of these zones, you don’t have to leave your homes just yet. With an evacuation warning, you should make a plan, pack up and be ready to leave if your zone is moved to an evacuation order.
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
actionnewsnow.com
New evacuation orders, warning issued in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - New evacuation orders have been issued in Siskiyou County, east of Happy Camp, due to the fires burning in the area. The new orders are for SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The sheriff’s office said SIS-1224 is now under an evacuation warning. The warnings are in an...
KTVL
New evacuation orders and warning near Happy Camp due to Yeti Complex
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. — An evacuation order has been issued for areas east of Happy Camp in zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The area was placed under a warning yesterday but today residents are being told to leave due to increased fire activity. An evacuation warning has been issued for...
KDRV
A community & family in mourning: Remembering one who was lost to the McKinney Fire
YREKA, Calif.-- At least four people have been killed by the McKinney Fire since it sparked last Friday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, none of the bodies have been identified. However, one women who went back to the scene of her destroyed house this past Monday says she found her uncle dead, buried beneath the rubble.
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
actionnewsnow.com
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
