Three arrested in Texas meth-by-mail case
A tip from a confidential informant led to an investigation by the Wichita County District Attorney's Office Drug Enforcement Division and U.S. Postal Inspector's Office.
Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
bowienewsonline.com
Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie
A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning. City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.
Graham Leader
YCSO, GPD assist with US Marshal search
A manhunt is underway in Young County for a Palo Pinto County man with multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and abandoning or endangering a child. The Young County Sheriff’s Office and Graham Police Department are working with the U.S....
None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
newschannel6now.com
Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
newschannel6now.com
Police investigating after body found in Graham
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 300 block of Victory Street on Wednesday, according to Chief Brent Bullock. Officers arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. and reportedly found a body in a creek bed behind houses in the area.
Graham Leader
UPDATE: Body found near Victory Street
UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 – — Graham Police Department identified David Dewayne Barnwell, 28, of Graham, as the deceased body found near the 300 block of Victory Street Wednesday, Aug. 3. GPD was notified by Young County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, Stan Mahler that the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the subject.
Graham police chief gives update on body found
The latest from Graham's Police Chief Brent Bullock on two ongoing situations in Young County.
newschannel6now.com
Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.
WFPD looking for suspects in counterfeit money case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money. Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery […]
Victim of bull attack in Wichita Co. dies from injuries
One of the victims of a bull attack in Pleasant Valley has died, according to a friend of the family.
GALLERY: High Point Fire cause, burns 100+ acres of Eastland County land
DESDEMONA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire, dubbed the High Point Fire by the Texas A&M Forest Service, has burned more than 100 acres of Eastland County land just outside of Desdemona. It’s believed to have started accidentally by an individual grinding a tree stump. Sheriff Jason Weger with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB/KRBC […]
Friday morning shooting sends one to hospital, one arrested
One person is in the hospital after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex involving a self-proclaimed manager/maintenance man.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Graham Leader
Wanda Faye Nolette
Wanda Faye Nolette, 87, passed away Friday, July 29, at her home in Graham. Wanda was born June 7, 1935, in Creek County, Okla. to the late Charles Haskell and Leona (Hanks) Mead. She married David Lee Nolette Oct. 12, 1984 in Salinas, Calif. and he preceded her in death May 11. Wanda retired from Pacific Bell in Salinas, California after 32 years.
Fresh 48 issued in Haystack Bar homicide
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You can also submit a tip online. Here's how.
archercountynews.com
Archer County Sheriff's Report
The Sheriff’s Office received 133 calls for service in the past week. As this report is being written there are 26 inmates and 2 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday, a call was received from Holliday in regards to a family member on a property that shouldn’t be. The caller advised that his family member had recently got out of jail and should not be even close to his property…
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
Graham Leader
County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire
Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
