ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
GRAHAM, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie

A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning. City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.
BOWIE, TX
Graham Leader

YCSO, GPD assist with US Marshal search

A manhunt is underway in Young County for a Palo Pinto County man with multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and abandoning or endangering a child. The Young County Sheriff’s Office and Graham Police Department are working with the U.S....
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Graham, TX
City
Geneva, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Texoma's Homepage

None injured in rollover wreck on Sheppard Access Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — No injuries were reported in a rollover wreck at TX 325 and Sheppard Access Road possibly caused by texting and driving. Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Wichita Falls Police were called to Sheppard Access Road and TX 325 for a single-vehicle rollover wreck. According to Wichita Falls Police, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Burglary on Avenue A

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department needs your help solving a burglary that happened on Jan. 16 at a home in the 2100 block of Ave A. “When they got there, they found that a door was open and so they were able to clear the house, make sure it was safe, nobody was found,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Police investigating after body found in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the 300 block of Victory Street on Wednesday, according to Chief Brent Bullock. Officers arrived at the scene just before 8 p.m. and reportedly found a body in a creek bed behind houses in the area.
GRAHAM, TX
Graham Leader

UPDATE: Body found near Victory Street

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 – — Graham Police Department identified David Dewayne Barnwell, 28, of Graham, as the deceased body found near the 300 block of Victory Street Wednesday, Aug. 3. GPD was notified by Young County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3, Stan Mahler that the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to positively identify the subject.
GRAHAM, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Conner
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park man dies from injuries after bull attack

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - A 73-year-old Iowa Park man who was attacked by a bull two weeks ago has passed away, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement said 73-year-old Ronald Earl Gould was one of two men hospitalized following the attack that happened on Old Iowa Park Road. Gould’s obituary page states he died on July 29, 2022.
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD looking for suspects in counterfeit money case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects involved in passing counterfeit money. Public Information Officer at the Wichita Falls Police Department, Sergeant Charlie Eipper said that Financial Crime Detectives are working the case that involved two males and that this crime is considered forgery […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Texas Ranger#Police#Violent Crime#Gpd#Young County Sheriff
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week August 5, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Wanda Faye Nolette

Wanda Faye Nolette, 87, passed away Friday, July 29, at her home in Graham. Wanda was born June 7, 1935, in Creek County, Okla. to the late Charles Haskell and Leona (Hanks) Mead. She married David Lee Nolette Oct. 12, 1984 in Salinas, Calif. and he preceded her in death May 11. Wanda retired from Pacific Bell in Salinas, California after 32 years.
GRAHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
archercountynews.com

Archer County Sheriff's Report

The Sheriff’s Office received 133 calls for service in the past week. As this report is being written there are 26 inmates and 2 being female in the Archer County Jail. On Monday, a call was received from Holliday in regards to a family member on a property that shouldn’t be. The caller advised that his family member had recently got out of jail and should not be even close to his property…
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Graham Leader

County units, TAMFS respond to Newcastle grass fire

Texas A&M Forest Service was called Tuesday evening to assist with a grass fire on Miller Bend Road in Newcastle. The fire was one of three responded to by Young County Rural Volunteer Fire Departments. VFDs responded to different three fires in less than 45 minutes Tuesday. The first fire...
NEWCASTLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy