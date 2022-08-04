Titans coaches give progress report on Dillon Radunz

Read on atozsports.com
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
Kentucky LB target Arvell Reese commits to Ohio State
Perhaps the biggest camp participant in June at Kentucky was Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Arvell Reese. The Wildcats hosted the four-star prospect for a key unofficial visit, and was emerging as a contender in this recruitment. After Ohio State lost a few key linebacker targets over the next few weeks,...
Dabo Swinney 'absolutely' trusts Clemson QB Cade Klubnik to play early
CLEMSON — DJ Uiagalelei is Clemson’s starting quarterback entering the 2022 season. Dabo Swinney made it clear at the ACC Kickoff event last month that he has full confidence in Uiagalelei to lead the Tigers to a great year. However, if Uiagalelei gets banged up, or if he...
Kiko Alonso expected to sign with Saints after visit
Kiko Alonso is on his way back to the NFL, particularly to the fold of the New Orleans Saints. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that the linebacker is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the last team he has seen action for in the pros. “Former...
Warren Nolen, brother of Texas A&M football's Walter Nolen, leaves Powell for 2022 season
Warren Nolen, the younger brother of Texas A&M freshman Walter Nolen, will not play for Powell High School in 2022. Powell coach Matt Lowe told Knox News on Friday that Warren and the Nolen family recently moved to Texas, though Warren was practicing with the Panthers as recently as last week. “I talked to...
Waddle, two young DBs make big plays in Dolphins training camp Day 9. Notes and highlights
Day 9 of Miami Dolphins training camp featured an interception from a young defensive back trying to forge a place in the league, an up and down day from Tua Tagovailoa and excellence from Jaylen Waddle.
Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 8
The Tennessee Titans held their eighth practice of training camp on Friday, a session that also allowed fans a chance to interact with the team’s players afterwards. In case you missed the events of Day 8, you can check out our practice recap right here. The Titans will enjoy an off day on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins
Here's the latest on the Bengals' injuries
Nashville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Overton High School football team will have a game with Franklin Road Academy on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
College football personnel poll results on recruiting, transfer portal rules, potential changes
The College Football Personnel and Recruiting Symposium took place this week in Nashville, and staffers from around college football converged after a two-year hiatus. About 400 personnel and recruiting staffers took part in the event, which featured presentations and panels with multiple prominent figures. It also served as an opportunity...
Yardbarker
Stars will lead the Vikings' offense, but others will decide good or great
EAGAN — If you’re a fan of the NBA on TNT then you have heard Shaq talk about “The Others.” His theory is that stars can only take teams so far — it’s whether everyone around them rises to the occasion that will be the difference between making a deep playoff run or sitting at home.
Bloomington North standout JQ Roberts commits to Vanderbilt
Bloomington North boys' basketball standout JaQualon Roberts started off his senior year with a big announcement on Thursday, declaring his commitment to Vanderbilt. He had received the offer from the Commodores early this July. After visiting the Nashville, Tenn. school and getting a chance to meet its NBA-centric staff, led by Jerry Stackhouse,...
