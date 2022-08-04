Study Data from Sichuan Agricultural University Update Understanding of Agricultural Insurance (The Non-linear Effect of Agricultural Insurance On Agricultural Green Competitiveness): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Reports from Minnan Normal University Describe Recent Advances in Agricultural Insurance (Inhibition or Promotion?-The Effect of Agricultural Insurance on Agricultural Green Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on agricultural insurance is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from Zhangzhou, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Based on China’s provincial panel data from 2007 to 2019, this article discusses the impact of agricultural insurance on agricultural green development, and discusses the issue of regional heterogeneity.”
Researchers at College of Economics and Management Publish New Study Findings on Risk Management (How Does Risk Management Improve Farmers’ Green Production Level? Organic Fertilizer as an Example): Risk Management
-- Fresh data on risk management are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With increases in the frequency of various natural and social risks, effectively coping with uncertainty is necessary for the sustainable development of individuals and the society, particularly smallholder farmers with vulnerable livelihoods.”
Corvinus University Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Sustainable Land Management (Combining Flood Risk Mitigation and Carbon Sequestration to Optimize Sustainable Land Management Schemes: Experiences from the Middle-Section of …): Sustainability Research – Sustainable Land Management
-- Current study results on sustainable land management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The record floods experienced along the. Tisza River. between 1998 and 2001 brought a paradigm shift in infrastructural solutions for flood protection.”. The news reporters obtained a...
New Information Science Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Emporia State University (The Information Behaviour of Individuals Changing Health Insurance Plans and an Exploration of Health Insurance Priorities): Information Technology – Information Science
-- New research on Information Technology - Information Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study investigated why individuals change their health insurance plans, factors that influence their health insurance plan choices and information sources used to compare and select their desired plans. Semi-structured interviews and card sorting exercises with state university employees in the Midwest region were performed.”
Yonsei University College of Medicine Researchers Provide New Study Findings on Information Technology [Comorbidities of nontuberculous mycobacteria infection in Korean adults: results from the National Health Insurance Service-National Sample …]: Information Technology
-- Investigators publish new report on information technology. According to news originating from. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The global prevalence and incidence of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infection are increasing. However, the prevalence of NTM infection-associated comorbidities remains understudied.”. Funders for this research include. Korea Health Industry Development...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Study Findings on COVID-19 Published by Researchers at University of Desarrollo (Immunization and SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Seroprevalence in a Country with High Vaccination Coverage: Lessons from Chile): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Chile is among the most successful nations worldwide in terms of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. By. 31 December 2021. , 84.1% of the population was fully vaccinated, and 56.1% received booster...
House Small Business Committee Issues Testimony From Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Regional Underwriting Officer Pulver
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 -- The House Small Business Committee issued the following testimony by. and Jobs Act: The Role of the SBA's Bond Guarantee Program." , where for the past 20 years, I have served as a Regional Underwriting Officer in our Construction Services business unit. My day-to-day responsibilities include underwriting contract surety bonds for our construction clients. This includes management of the department at Travelers that services our small contractor clients, including those that are underwritten through the SBA Bond Guarantee Program.
Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Acko General Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest Released Usage based. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Usage based. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Usage based.
Study Findings from University of Pittsburgh Broaden Understanding of Insurance (A Scoping Review of Us Insurers Use of Patient-reported Outcomes ‘): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To complete a scoping review of US health insurers’ use of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). Literature review. A literature search was constructed for articles that contained an insurer-related term and an HRQOLrelated term between 1999 and 2019 using the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EconLit, and Business Source Complete databases.”
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Key Person Income Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : The Hartford, Nationwide, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Temporary Health Insurance Market Projected to Show Strong Growth : Anthem, CVS Health, Allianz, Zurich, Wellcare Health Plans
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The Latest Released Temporary Health Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Niche Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Liberty Mutual Group, Allstate, Admiral Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market May See a Big Move: BAE Systems, Experian, NICE, FICO, CaseWare International
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2022-2028). The Global Transaction Monitoring for Insurance explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
House Small Business Committee Issues Testimony From National Association of Surety Bond Producers
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 -- The House Small Business Committee issued the following testimony by Foundation Surety and Insurance Solutions President. and Jobs Act: The Role of the SBA's Bond Guarantee Program." The SBA is the. Small Business Administration. . * * *. I wish to extend sincere appreciation to...
Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on. July 18-20 in. Carlsbad, California. . The three-day event featured keynotes from. Kirstin Marr. , Head of Insurity Analytics, and. Michael Schrage.
Ping An to trial China's first-ever financial data center with PUE<1.25 with the goal to achieve operational carbon neutrality in 2030
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that its new Ping An Guanlan Data Center No. 3 has set a benchmark for energy-saving and emission-reduction technology in. China's. financial data centers, marking another step toward Ping An's goal to...
