Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Related
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Patent Issued for High speed mainframe application tool (USPTO 11392432): Fidelity Information Services LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventor Ramanjani, Rajiv (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11392432 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A mainframe is a computer used by many large organizations for critical applications, bulk data processing (such as the census and industry and consumer statistics, enterprise resource planning, and large-scale transaction processing. Generally, mainframe computers may be a large, centralized machine that contains a large amount of memory, a large amount of storage space, and multiple processors, so it has ultra-processing power comparing to standard computer systems.
Patent Issued for GUI for configuring machine-learning services (USPTO 11392855): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Dorner, Theodore Edward ( Sugar Hill, GA , US), Murakonda, Sambasiva R. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many machine-learning (ML) models and algorithms require large amounts of data from different sources to be developed, trained, tested, or deployed. This data may be stored in multiple sources according to multiple formats, languages, and configurations, and may be accessible via numerous different protocols and APIs. Often when developing a model, more time is spentidentifying, acquiring, sorting, or filtering the data than in all other tasks combined. Programmers and designers may spend a significant amount of time identifying data sources and writing API requests to input data, finding the appropriate data in the files sent, translating the data into a usable computer language, and storing the data appropriately for developing the model.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prime Healthcare Services Announces Modified Dutch Auction Cash Tender Offer for 7.250% Senior Secured Notes Maturing November 2025
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prime Healthcare Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Prime Healthcare”) today announced it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase up to. $100.0 million. (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”) in aggregate cash consideration (excluding accrued interest) of its...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Homeland Security, CBP and ICE purchased 'vast quantities' of private citizens app location data from 'shadowy data brokers' Venntel and Babel Street that lets the agencies 'identify and track specific individuals'
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) released a report Monday that reveals how the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is 'sidestepping our Fourth Amendment right' by accessing 'vast quantities of people's cellphone location information.'. The records show DHS collected data on more than 336,000 location data points across North...
PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Investigators from Yale University Target Managed Care (Access To Urological Care for Medicaid-insured Patients At Urology Practices Acquired By Private Equity Firms): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To characterize appointment access for Medicaid-insured patients seeking care at urology practices affiliated with private equity firms in light of the recent national trends in practice consolidation. We identified 214 urology offices affiliated with private equity firms that were geographically matched with 231 non-private equity affiliated urology offices.”
Researchers from Shizuoka Prefectural General Hospital Detail Findings in Information Technology [Data Resource Profile of Shizuoka Kokuho Database (Skdb) Using Integrated Health- and Care-insurance Claims and Health Checkups: the Shizuoka Study]: Information Technology
-- Research findings on Information Technology are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Shizuoka,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Analyzing real-world data, including health insurance claims, may help provide insights into preventing and treating various diseases. We developed a database covering Shizuoka Prefecture (Shizuoka Kokuho Database [SKDB]) in.
Patent Issued for Methods to compress, encrypt and retrieve genomic alignment data (USPTO 11393559): Sophia Genetics S.A.
-- A patent by the inventors Ayday, Erman (Renens, CH), Garcia, Jesus ( Saint Sulpice, CH. ), Hubaux, Jean-Pierre (Saint-Sulpice, CH), Lin, Huang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11393559 is assigned to. Sophia Genetics S.A. (. Saint Sulpice. ,. Switzerland. ). The following quote was obtained by the...
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
University of Alberta Reports Findings in Artificial Intelligence (Developing, Implementing, and Evaluating an Artificial Intelligence-Guided Mental Health Resource Navigation Chatbot for Health Care Workers and Their Families During and …): Artificial Intelligence
-- New research on Artificial Intelligence is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Approximately 1 in 3 Canadians will experience an addiction or mental health challenge at some point in their lifetime. Unfortunately, there are multiple barriers to accessing mental health care, including system fragmentation, episodic care, long wait times, and insufficient support for health system navigation.”
American Academy of Actuaries Issues White Paper Entitled 'Issue Brief – Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes'
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 (TNSrep) -- The American Academy of Actuaries issued the following 12-page white paper in. entitled "Issue Brief: Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes." * * *. Key Points. * Although COVID-19-related costs may be more predictable and the worst days of the pandemic appear to...
America's Health Insurance Plans: Survey Shows Strong Action by Health Insurance Providers to Growing Mental Health Care Demands
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Every American deserves access to mental health support that is effective and affordable. A new survey released today by AHIP highlights how health insurance providers are improving access to mental health care by bringing more high-quality providers into their networks, training and supporting primary care physicians (PCP) to care for patients with mild to moderate behavioral health conditions, and helping patients find available behavioral health appointments.
WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: ELEPHANT INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT
a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of. detected an apparent cyberattack attack on its internal network (the "Data Breach"). An investigation revealed that between. March 26, 2022. and. April 01, 2022. , an unauthorized party gained access to. Elephant Insurance's.
Anhui Medical University Reports Findings in Public Health and Epidemiology (Experiences and Challenges of Implementing Universal Health Coverage With China’s National Basic Public Health Service Program: Literature Review, Regression Analysis, …): Health and Medicine – Public Health and Epidemiology
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health and Epidemiology is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Public health service is an important component and pathway to achieve universal health coverage (UHC), a major direction goal of many countries. China’s National Basic Public Health Service Program (the Program) is highly consistent with this direction.”
Study Findings from University of Pittsburgh Broaden Understanding of Insurance (A Scoping Review of Us Insurers Use of Patient-reported Outcomes ‘): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To complete a scoping review of US health insurers’ use of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). Literature review. A literature search was constructed for articles that contained an insurer-related term and an HRQOLrelated term between 1999 and 2019 using the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EconLit, and Business Source Complete databases.”
freightwaves.com
Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup
It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
832
Followers
25K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0