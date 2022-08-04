A couple of weekends ago in the late afternoon, I began feeling chest pain. I checked my Apple Watch, which, while it does not check for heart attacks, will let you know your heart rate and if the rhythm is regular. For the first time since I’ve had the watch, it showed atrial fibrillation. During atrial fibrillation, the heart's upper chambers (the atria) beat chaotically and irregularly—out of sync with the lower chambers (the ventricles) of the heart. Afib is also a huge risk factor for a stroke, which I already had in 2018. My watch showed not one instance of Afib, but two, about 30 minutes apart.

