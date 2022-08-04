ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed

People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

An Important Factor That Protects Against Loneliness

Loneliness is associated with negative outcomes, including both physical health and mental health problems. A recent investigation, using over 135,000 participants, concludes that a sense of purpose in life is protective against loneliness. To reduce loneliness, seek your life’s purpose—the thing that energizes your life, makes it worthwhile, and gives...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke

When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain

The kidneys remove waste products and excess fluid from the bloodstream. These two organs sit on either side of the body just below the rib cage. The kidneys rest against the back muscles, which can make it difficult to tell the difference between kidney pain and back pain. When trying...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver

Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?

The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Water: Do You Really Need 8 Glasses a Day?

You’ve probably heard that you should drink eight glasses of water every day — that’s about half a gallon (2 liters) of fluid. This claim has become widely accepted, but is it actually just a myth? This article looks at where this recommendation originated and how much water we really should be drinking each day.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

An Impossible Decision

A couple of weekends ago in the late afternoon, I began feeling chest pain. I checked my Apple Watch, which, while it does not check for heart attacks, will let you know your heart rate and if the rhythm is regular. For the first time since I’ve had the watch, it showed atrial fibrillation. During atrial fibrillation, the heart's upper chambers (the atria) beat chaotically and irregularly—out of sync with the lower chambers (the ventricles) of the heart. Afib is also a huge risk factor for a stroke, which I already had in 2018. My watch showed not one instance of Afib, but two, about 30 minutes apart.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When Passive Aggression Could Be Something Worse

Passivity and procrastination may look passive aggressive but be symptomatic of a mood disorder. Those who implode often explode, but their outbursts could occur more often if they have ADHD or other neurological conditions. Counseling can help one discern the causes of problematic behavior. When you have a tool, like...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Orthorexia Is an Obsession With Healthy Eating

Co-authored by Fatmah Jahim and Robert T. Muller, Ph.D. With the rise of diabetes, cancer, and hypertension in North America, it comes as no surprise that physicians and dieticians encourage changes in diet, including eliminating processed foods, cutting down on fat and sugar, and consuming more vegetables. There is even a current trend of social media influencers sharing their clean diets using the #CleanEating hashtag.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?

Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Accepting the Unexpected

Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
MENTAL HEALTH

