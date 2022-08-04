Patent Issued for Unmanned vehicle security guard (USPTO 11392145): United Services Automobile Association

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for caching emails for subsequent delivery (USPTO 11394681): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Kwak, Victor (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11394681, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for High speed mainframe application tool (USPTO 11392432): Fidelity Information Services LLC
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventor Ramanjani, Rajiv (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11392432 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A mainframe is a computer used by many large organizations for critical applications, bulk data processing (such as the census and industry and consumer statistics, enterprise resource planning, and large-scale transaction processing. Generally, mainframe computers may be a large, centralized machine that contains a large amount of memory, a large amount of storage space, and multiple processors, so it has ultra-processing power comparing to standard computer systems.
Patent Issued for GUI for configuring machine-learning services (USPTO 11392855): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Dorner, Theodore Edward ( Sugar Hill, GA , US), Murakonda, Sambasiva R. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many machine-learning (ML) models and algorithms require large amounts of data from different sources to be developed, trained, tested, or deployed. This data may be stored in multiple sources according to multiple formats, languages, and configurations, and may be accessible via numerous different protocols and APIs. Often when developing a model, more time is spentidentifying, acquiring, sorting, or filtering the data than in all other tasks combined. Programmers and designers may spend a significant amount of time identifying data sources and writing API requests to input data, finding the appropriate data in the files sent, translating the data into a usable computer language, and storing the data appropriately for developing the model.”
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee. , 48029 Requests for Nominations: Safety and Occupational Health Study Section, 48029-48030. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 48030-48033. Children and Families Administration. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Evaluation of LifeSet, 48033-48034. Coast Guard. RULES. Safety Zone.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for Methods to compress, encrypt and retrieve genomic alignment data (USPTO 11393559): Sophia Genetics S.A.
-- A patent by the inventors Ayday, Erman (Renens, CH), Garcia, Jesus ( Saint Sulpice, CH. ), Hubaux, Jean-Pierre (Saint-Sulpice, CH), Lin, Huang (. , by NewsRx correspondents. Patent number 11393559 is assigned to. Sophia Genetics S.A. (. Saint Sulpice. ,. Switzerland. ). The following quote was obtained by the...
WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: ELEPHANT INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT
a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of. detected an apparent cyberattack attack on its internal network (the "Data Breach"). An investigation revealed that between. March 26, 2022. and. April 01, 2022. , an unauthorized party gained access to. Elephant Insurance's.
House Small Business Committee Issues Testimony From Travelers Bond & Specialty Insurance Regional Underwriting Officer Pulver
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 -- The House Small Business Committee issued the following testimony by. and Jobs Act: The Role of the SBA's Bond Guarantee Program." , where for the past 20 years, I have served as a Regional Underwriting Officer in our Construction Services business unit. My day-to-day responsibilities include underwriting contract surety bonds for our construction clients. This includes management of the department at Travelers that services our small contractor clients, including those that are underwritten through the SBA Bond Guarantee Program.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
