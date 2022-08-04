Read on ocj.com
Related
15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades
As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
natureworldnews.com
Evolution and Adaptation of Wheat Powdery Mildew: Why Researchers are Studying It
One of the most significant cereal diseases has spread around the world as a result of human activities. Researchers at the University of Zurich followed the development and dissemination of wheat powdery mildew via grain trade routes, and discovered that the genetic admixture of closely related powdery mildew species was crucial to the pathogen's evolution and adaption.
natureworldnews.com
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops
In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
15 Trees That Bloom With Gorgeous Yellow Flowers
You don't need a good reason to plant a tree. Yet, you'll find so many benefits when you do. Trees, as you probably learned in school, fight climate change, absorb CO2, produce oxygen, attract birds, and even increase the value of your home, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Flowering trees, such as the ones we are about to describe, also attract pollinators like hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and they bring forth a cheery display of color during their bloom season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
Growing cereal crops with less fertilizer
Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have found a way to reduce the amount of nitrogen fertilizers needed to grow cereal crops. The discovery could save farmers in the United States billions of dollars annually in fertilizer costs while also benefiting the environment. The research comes out of the...
Review: How to stop industrial farming from ruining Earth
“Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet,” by George Monbiot (Penguin Random House) Cruising past farmlands in America — and elsewhere in the world — it’s hard to imagine that so much green could be so damaging to the Earth. But author George Monbiot makes a compelling case that it often is.
Comments / 0