You don't need a good reason to plant a tree. Yet, you'll find so many benefits when you do. Trees, as you probably learned in school, fight climate change, absorb CO2, produce oxygen, attract birds, and even increase the value of your home, according to the Arbor Day Foundation. Flowering trees, such as the ones we are about to describe, also attract pollinators like hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and they bring forth a cheery display of color during their bloom season.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO