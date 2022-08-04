UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
PERSONAL FINANCE: Understanding wills and trusts in estate planning
Mercury, The (Pottstown, PA) Everyone has heard the terms "will" and "trust," but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here's what to know as you determine what's best for you and your estate plan.
Fair Housing Rule, Consumer Protection in Sales of Insurance Rule; Technical Correction
CFR Part: "12 CFR Parts 338 and 343" RIN Number: "RIN 3064-AF84" (FDIC) is making technical corrections to two regulations to reflect a reorganization and change in the name of its former Consumer Response Center. The new name is the. National Center for Consumer and Depositor Assistance. (NCDA). The two...
New RICO Suit Filed by Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP Accuses Centene Corporation, One of the Largest Health Insurers in the U.S., of Defrauding Millions of Consumers
Centene Corporation --currently the largest provider of health-insurance plans sold on the online exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act (ACA)--and its affiliates have been allegedly selling fraudulent health-insurance policies to millions of predominantly low-income consumers under the "Ambetter" brand name, according to a RICO lawsuit filed on Friday in the.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
Sen. Brown Continues Push on Private Equity Firms Involvement in Insurance Industry
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. , Housing, and Urban Affairs, sent two letters asking for the continuing consideration of private equity's growing role in the insurance industry. In follow-up letters to. Steven Seitz. , Director of the...
Florida homeowners insurance crisis 'spiraling downhill'
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) "Most Florida homeowners do have their insurance coverage with these smaller, regional carriers. When you add that up, it's going to have significant impact." Mark Friedlander. , spokesperson for the. Insurance Information Institute. A crumbling. Florida. homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize...
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Scott Palladino Joins Obsidian as Chief Business Development Officer
NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), which is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, announced today the appointment of insurance industry veteran. Scott Palladino. as Chief Business Development Officer. William Jewett. , Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian, commented, " Scott...
KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and with the audited financial statements and the. related...
Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Acko General Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest Released Usage based. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Usage based. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Usage based.
2022 Q2 Fact Sheet (PDF)
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. By delivering better health outcomes at lower costs. , a FORTUNE 500® company, is a diversified healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. Through our portfolio of government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs. Centene. offers affordable and high-quality...
Acova Insurance Agency Inc. Offers a Wide Range of Auto Insurance in Southgate and Wyandotte, Michigan: Car owners can avail a variety of automobile insurance coverage options through Acova Insurance Agency Inc.
Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 -- Acova Insurance Agency Inc. offers personal and. . Through them, one can avail of various legal services as well. Acova Insurance Agency Inc. works with multiple leading insurance companies in. the United States. to offer clients a dynamic range of comprehensive and...
American Academy of Actuaries Issues White Paper Entitled 'Issue Brief – Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes'
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 (TNSrep) -- The American Academy of Actuaries issued the following 12-page white paper in. entitled "Issue Brief: Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes." * * *. Key Points. * Although COVID-19-related costs may be more predictable and the worst days of the pandemic appear to...
Medical Malpractice Insurance Market Seeking Excellent Growth : AXA, Travelers, Chubb, AIG, Hiscox, Allianz
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- Latest added Medical Malpractice Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Chubb (
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
