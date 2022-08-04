ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patent Issued for GUI for configuring machine-learning services (USPTO 11392855): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
 2 days ago
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Managing Data Lifecycles Through Decay”, for Approval (USPTO 20220229590): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Tai, Amy (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “This specification generally relates to data storage systems.
Patent Issued for Unmanned vehicle security guard (USPTO 11392145): United Services Automobile Association

-- A patent by the inventors Flachsbart, Matthew ( Grapevine, TX , US), Graham ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Unmanned vehicles (e.g., unmanned aerial vehicles) are known for their use in combat zones. In combat zones, they are often used to surveille an area, damage a structures, or lethally wound a potential enemy combatant. The use of unmanned vehicles can go far beyond the aforementioned examples, especially outside of a combat zone and in a commercial setting. Businesses of all sorts are now developing innovative ways to use unmanned vehicles to benefit their business.”
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service

WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
New Information Science Study Findings Have Been Reported by Investigators at Emporia State University (The Information Behaviour of Individuals Changing Health Insurance Plans and an Exploration of Health Insurance Priorities): Information Technology – Information Science

-- New research on Information Technology - Information Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study investigated why individuals change their health insurance plans, factors that influence their health insurance plan choices and information sources used to compare and select their desired plans. Semi-structured interviews and card sorting exercises with state university employees in the Midwest region were performed.”
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.

The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
Study Data from Sichuan Agricultural University Update Understanding of Agricultural Insurance (The Non-linear Effect of Agricultural Insurance On Agricultural Green Competitiveness): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance

-- Investigators publish new report on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance . According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Increasing agricultural productivity and reducing carbon emissions are two major challenges that. China. faces. This paper explores how agricultural insurance affects agricultural green total factor productivity...
Researchers from Shizuoka Prefectural General Hospital Detail Findings in Information Technology [Data Resource Profile of Shizuoka Kokuho Database (Skdb) Using Integrated Health- and Care-insurance Claims and Health Checkups: the Shizuoka Study]: Information Technology

-- Research findings on Information Technology are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting originating from Shizuoka,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Analyzing real-world data, including health insurance claims, may help provide insights into preventing and treating various diseases. We developed a database covering Shizuoka Prefecture (Shizuoka Kokuho Database [SKDB]) in.
Federal Register Table of Contents

Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee. , 48029 Requests for Nominations: Safety and Occupational Health Study Section, 48029-48030. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 48030-48033. Children and Families Administration. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Evaluation of LifeSet, 48033-48034. Coast Guard. RULES. Safety Zone.
Study Findings from University of Pittsburgh Broaden Understanding of Insurance (A Scoping Review of Us Insurers Use of Patient-reported Outcomes ‘): Insurance

-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To complete a scoping review of US health insurers’ use of health-related quality of life (HRQOL) patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs). Literature review. A literature search was constructed for articles that contained an insurer-related term and an HRQOLrelated term between 1999 and 2019 using the MEDLINE, Embase, Web of Science, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, EconLit, and Business Source Complete databases.”
New Energy Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Allianz, AXA, PICC, GEICO: New Energy Vehicle Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "New Energy Vehicle Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are GEICO, Progressive, Allstate,
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Google, Microsoft , IBM: Long Term Growth Story

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are Google,
American Council of Life Insurers: Colorado Adopts Stronger Protections for Annuity Consumers

American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Colorado Political Action Committee Chair and Government Relations Committee. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. Colorado Division of Insurance. . "The new rule adopted by Colorado Insurance Commissioner. Michael...
