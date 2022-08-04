Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 per Common Share

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Redeem 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it will redeem all of the. outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 744320AL6 / US744320AL68) (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on. Sept. 15, 2022. at a...
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and with the audited financial statements and the. related...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On August 8, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
Truist Insurance Holdings enhances client offerings with acquisition of BenefitMall from Carlyle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. , a subsidiary of. (NYSE: TFC) and the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the. , announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. BenefitMall. , the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency, from funds managed by...
Scott Palladino Joins Obsidian as Chief Business Development Officer
NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsidian Insurance Group ("Obsidian"), which is focused on facilitating and supporting growth in specialty insurance programs, announced today the appointment of insurance industry veteran. Scott Palladino. as Chief Business Development Officer. William Jewett. , Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian, commented, " Scott...
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
(dollars in thousands except per share data) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants. Biglari Holdings.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Golden Tree Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Golden Tree is a subsidiary of. Iris Financial Services Limited. (Iris Financial) and is owned ultimately...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs — Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
U S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following is a discussion of our historical consolidated financial condition and results of operations, and should be read in conjunction with (i) our historical consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes thereto included elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; (ii) our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
Verisk Enhances ISO Businessowners Program to Help Carriers Rate Risk with Greater Accuracy in Evolving Business Climate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy and workplace evolve with the growth of artisanal entrepreneurs, new technologies and gig economy side hustles, so have the exposures that insurers face. To help insurers address these risks,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK) is revising its ISO Businessowners...
Business Travel Insurance Market Is Projected to Reach USD 8834.10 Million by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, Zurich, Genarali, AXA Group, PICC, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan: Global Business Travel Insurance Market Analysis, Share, Growth, Industry Trends Forecast 2022-2028
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size was estimated at. by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period. market research report provides information on the size of the global market overall, market share values, recent market developments and potential business opportunities, sales and competitive landscape analysis, upcoming product launches, technological innovations, revenue and trade regulation analysis, among other things. The main players on the global market are also examined in the study, with company biographies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments provided.
Outlook on the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Size, Share & Growth 2022 – 2028 | Estimated to Achieve a Revenue of $87.7 Billion with Growing at a CAGR 7.50% – Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR
The global healthcare payer services market size was worth. USD 56.8 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to. by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.50% over the forecast period. Healthcare Payer Services Market: Overview. The vendors of healthcare payer services assist healthcare insurers,...
New Energy Vehicle Insurance Market Is Going to Boom : Allianz, AXA, PICC, GEICO: New Energy Vehicle Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "New Energy Vehicle Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are GEICO, Progressive, Allstate,
PERSONAL FINANCE: Understanding wills and trusts in estate planning
Mercury, The (Pottstown, PA) Everyone has heard the terms "will" and "trust," but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here's what to know as you determine what's best for you and your estate plan.
Patent Issued for Dynamic web application based on events (USPTO 11392664): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Merritt,. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11392664, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
XSELL Technologies Announces Partnership with Five9 to Deliver Results that Matter
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- XSELL Technologies, a leader in conversational AI for contact center agent optimization, announced that XSELL Agent Experience powered by VoiceStream is available on the. , empowering customers to amplify top performer outcomes across their contact centers. Leveraging the strength of Five9 cloud contact center solutions, the partnership makes...
