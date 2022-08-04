ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James hold 'productive' contract extension talks

By Dave McMenamin via
ABC30 Fresno
 2 days ago
Read on abc30.com

Yardbarker

Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook

Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
Yardbarker

Report: LeBron James has meeting with Lakers about contract extension

The King is officially holding court this week. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported Thursday that LeBron James and agent Rich Paul met with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka about a possible contract extension. Paul said that the meeting was “productive” and that the two sides will continue dialogue, McMenamin adds.
