ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Spade: Kate Middleton should’ve slapped son ‘to help’ Chris Rock

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2P6x_0h5KArkX00

David Spade thinks Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to distract the public from Chris Rock’s slap at the Oscars .

Speaking about the incident, Spade joked during a recent episode of “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” that it was someone else who deserved a slap: the 4-year-old prince.

“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d–k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” the comedian told Mike Tyson, referring to Louis’ non-regal behavior towards his mom.

“I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added.

The “Tommy Boy” actor noted that Middleton, 40, doing so would have been “the slap heard around the world” with Rock’s coming in second.

He added “Grown Ups” co-star, “He would love to get that off the books. To just have Kate go *makes slapping sounds*… even backhand I’d be fine with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hGOl_0h5KArkX00
During the Platinum Jubilee in June, Prince Louis was scolded by his mother for making funny faces and misbehaving.
Getty Images

Rock, 57, and Spade, 58, have remained close friends since starring on “Saturday Night Live” together in the ’90s.

Immediately after Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Academy Awards, Spade came to his defense on social media .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V1Hkz_0h5KArkX00
Spade has sided with Rock amid the Oscars drama.
WireImage

When he tweeted out his shock about the slap over a “GI Jane joke,” one Twitter user asked him, “Why would you phrase this as ‘a GI Jane joke?’ instead of ‘a joke about a woman with alopecia’?”

Spade clapped back, “Because comedians don’t have a medical chart for everyone in the audience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijGH0_0h5KArkX00
Rock has yet to speak to Smith after the incident.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Since the incident, Rock has made it clear he’s in no rush to reconcile with Smith, who publicly apologized to him in an emotional video last week.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pppl_0h5KArkX00
Rock, however, has made plenty of jokes about the infamous moment.
A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Although he’s unwilling to speak with the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor, the stand-up comedian has been using the incident as material for some of his recent comedy shows .

During a recent show in Atlanta, Rock compared him to Suge Knight, a former Death Row Records executive who is currently incarcerated for running over and killing a man in 2015.

“Everybody is trying to be a f–ing victim,” Rock joked . “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’

Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Kid Rock
Person
David Spade
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Cinemablend

The Rock Gets Praise For Buying His Mom A House, But Kevin Hart Can't Help But Roast His Super-Pets Co-Star

Because they've worked together for nearly a decade now, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have cultivated a rapport most on-screen duos can only hope to have. Their friendship has also also seen Hart and Johnson hilariously rip on each other, with the press tour for their most recent collaboration, DC League of Super-Pets, being the latest example of they can throw A+ insults at each other. While Johnson does get his digs in, Hart's top-notch trolling and comedic timing have been unmatched. Nothing is off limits, even the fact that The Rock recently bought his mom a fully furnished home, as his co-star found a way to savagely roast him for that.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Louis
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap after apology video: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock referenced his now infamous Oscars slap during a tour stop in Atlanta, just hours after Will Smith released an apology video. In March, Smith slapped Rock on stage during the 2022 Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's lack of hair, comparing her to a character in the movie G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith has been outspoken about her struggles with alopecia, which causes hair loss. Rock acknowledged the shocking moment during the Friday performance of his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.
Page Six

Page Six

133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy