David Spade: Kate Middleton should’ve slapped son ‘to help’ Chris Rock

David Spade thinks Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to distract the public from Chris Rock’s slap at the Oscars .

Speaking about the incident, Spade joked during a recent episode of “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” that it was someone else who deserved a slap: the 4-year-old prince.

“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d–k, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,” the comedian told Mike Tyson, referring to Louis’ non-regal behavior towards his mom.

“I thought, it would help Chris so much if she slapped the kid,” he added.

The “Tommy Boy” actor noted that Middleton, 40, doing so would have been “the slap heard around the world” with Rock’s coming in second.

He added “Grown Ups” co-star, “He would love to get that off the books. To just have Kate go *makes slapping sounds*… even backhand I’d be fine with.”

During the Platinum Jubilee in June, Prince Louis was scolded by his mother for making funny faces and misbehaving. Getty Images

Rock, 57, and Spade, 58, have remained close friends since starring on “Saturday Night Live” together in the ’90s.

Immediately after Smith slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Academy Awards, Spade came to his defense on social media .

Spade has sided with Rock amid the Oscars drama. WireImage

When he tweeted out his shock about the slap over a “GI Jane joke,” one Twitter user asked him, “Why would you phrase this as ‘a GI Jane joke?’ instead of ‘a joke about a woman with alopecia’?”

Spade clapped back, “Because comedians don’t have a medical chart for everyone in the audience.”

Rock has yet to speak to Smith after the incident. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Since the incident, Rock has made it clear he’s in no rush to reconcile with Smith, who publicly apologized to him in an emotional video last week.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Rock, however, has made plenty of jokes about the infamous moment. A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Although he’s unwilling to speak with the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor, the stand-up comedian has been using the incident as material for some of his recent comedy shows .

During a recent show in Atlanta, Rock compared him to Suge Knight, a former Death Row Records executive who is currently incarcerated for running over and killing a man in 2015.

“Everybody is trying to be a f–ing victim,” Rock joked . “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”