Chicago health officials emphasize testing, prevention amid demand for Monkeypox vaccine

Chicago police issue alert of series of commercial burglaries in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents of a series of commercial business burglaries this week. The incidents all happened in the Morgan Park area in the early morning hours. Police say the burglars break a window to gain entry to the businesses, then take items and money.
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
CHICAGO (WLS) — Police have arrested a 45-year-old party bus driver after he damaged 13 vehicles in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Cell phone video shows the moments when just before 3 p.m. when the driver the party bus forced his way through oncoming traffic on Broadway near Addison, then cut across to the southbound lane, appearing to intentionally sideswipe the vehicles parked along the street.
Affordable housing investor makes 2 deals on the South Side
Substantially adding to its holdings in Chicago, a national investor in affordable housing has purchased two large South Side apartment complexes in recent weeks, promising to keep rents low while improving tenant services. The purchases by Jonathan Rose Cos. involve properties in Englewood and in Woodlawn, opposite the under-construction Obama...
Man fatally shot in Little Village neighborhood
A 41-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Little Village, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the abdomen about 1:50 p.m. while standing in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said. His identity has...
Party bus rams into several parked vehicles on North Side; Charges pending
CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles parked along North Side streets were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles. The 45-year-old driver continued driving...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 just after 10 p.m. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police and COPA said an off-duty officer was...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on CTA Red Line train in Chatham, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man was shot and killed on a CTA train car overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The 29-year-old was on the Red Line at 79th Street in the city’s Chatham neighborhood when another man fired shots. The victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot...
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rainfall by afternoon; Flood watch issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front becomes stationary, delivering showers and storms from today through Monday, when it finally passes through Chicago heavy rainfall is possible. A flood watch is up for DeKalb and McHenry counties, where up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Skies clear up...
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
Teenage girl in serious condition after car crashes into CTA bus stop, injuring 4 total
CHICAGO — Four people were taken to local hospitals, including a teenage girl in serious condition, after a car crashed into a CTA bus stop Friday evening. The crash happened at the CTA Bus shelter near 79th St and S Racine Ave at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. According to...
Man in custody after woman shot, killed at south suburban apartment complex, officials say
MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in south suburban Morris Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The community of Morris can now take a sigh of relief after many tense hours as...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed while standing with group in West Chatham parking lot, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man was shot and killed in a South Side parking lot early Saturday morning, Chicago police said. The man, 26 years old, was standing in a parking lot with several people in the West Chatham neighborhood’s 200 block of West 87th Street at about 3:15 a.m. when shots were fired, police said.
Renowned Melrose Park batting cage reopens under new name
MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A renowned batting cage has reopened with a new name after being closed for over 10 years. WGN’s Tremaine Williams stopped by Sam’s Batting Cages and captured some of the excitement and nostalgia of the establishment opening back up. For more information on...
Elton John plays Soldier Field in final tour, stops to see preview of Broadway In Chicago’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
CHICAGO (CBS) — A preview performance of Broadway in Chicago’s new show “The Devil Wears Prada” had a very special guest in attendance this week. Ahead of his show at Soldier Field Friday night, Elton John tweeted some pictures of himself with the cast when he visited on Wednesday night. He said it was a “blast” to attend the preview of the show and “see the incredible hard work of the entire team come to life.”
