Read on www.987thebull.com
Related
987thebull.com
Crews Make Significant Progress on Oregon Wildfires
Despite the challenge of triple digit heat, firefighters announced they’ve made great strides fighting multiple wildfires in Oregon. With assistance from the air, planes dropping retardant on the Miller Road fire were a big part of that progress. Operations Section Chief Dave Robertson said, “We’re calling it contained.”...
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
ClarkCountyToday
Remains of male found near Lacamas Lake
Remains were found about a half mile from where Kevin Osterkamp’s pickup truck had been found abandoned. The remains of an unidentified male were found Tuesday near Lacamas Lake. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning, Clark County Sheriff Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) under the direction of VPD conducted a...
camaspostrecord.com
‘Recipe for Disaster’: Camas residents fume over gas station proposal
A proposal to build a gas station-convenience store complex at a busy Camas intersection located across the street from the Prune Hill Sports Park and about 300 feet from Prune Hill Elementary School is being met with strong community opposition. Dozens of opponents — many of them parents of Prune...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KGW
Clackamas County clerk who oversaw May primary ballot counting fiasco makes her pitch for reelection to a sixth term
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — The race for county elections clerk doesn't often get the attention it deserves. Voters frequently skip over the non-partisan race when marking their ballots. According to the Oregonian, in Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's last race in 2018, 52,000 voters left that contest blank on their ballots.
Comments / 0