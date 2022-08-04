ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
feastmagazine.com

The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022

Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
KMOV

Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
KMOV

Helping special needs pets

A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday's multi-agency resource center.
KMOV

How to sign up online for upcoming flood resource centers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Those impacted by the flood who have not received help are being asked to sign up online for other centers that will be held in the coming days. An online form can be found through this link. A resource center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Cori Bush and Murphy Lee Joined Forces at the Justine Petersen Block Party [PHOTOS]

Justine Peterson threw a block party yesterday to celebrate 25 years of building a better community in St. Louis. Justine Petersen Housing and Reinvestment Corporation is a Missouri Not-for-Profit Corporation that helps connect institutional resources with the needs of low-to moderate-income individuals and families. Guest speaker Cori Bush promoted involvement...
KMOV

End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
