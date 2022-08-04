Read on www.kmov.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
Greater Sneaker Society hosts convention for sneakerheads
If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
KMOV
Kids help design playground for Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – With the help of our community partners, KMOV is building a playground for kids at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club. On Friday, the kids had the chance to weigh in on what they want the playground to look like. News 4′s Maurice Drummond...
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
KSDK
Meet the new family behind Monte Bello Pizzeria
Monte Bello Pizzeria is one of thirty stops on the 2022 St. Louis Pizza Passport. For more information, visit thepizzapassport.org.
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
KMOV
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
Fireproof mansion designed by Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis architects
ST. LOUIS – A million-dollar mansion built in the early 20th century and designed by one of St. Louis’ preeminent architectural firms at the time has gone on the market. Located on a private street in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, 27 Woodson Terrace is less than a mile away from Forest Park.
KMOV
Helping special needs pets
A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday’s multi-agency resource center.
Hero St. Louis Mailman Saved 5-Year Old Boy & Dog from Flooding
Not all heroes wear capes. Some carry mail bags and deliver letters. That is true for one St. Louis mailman who was on his route and saw a 5-year-old boy and his dog in distress from flooding. He sprang into action and saved them both. The man's name is Darren...
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Free food available Thursday to St. Louis area flood victims
Several organizations in the St. Louis region are teaming up for an emergency food distribution event Thursday to give out free food to flood victims.
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
KMOV
How to sign up online for upcoming flood resource centers
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Those impacted by the flood who have not received help are being asked to sign up online for other centers that will be held in the coming days. An online form can be found through this link. A resource center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Cori Bush and Murphy Lee Joined Forces at the Justine Petersen Block Party [PHOTOS]
Justine Peterson threw a block party yesterday to celebrate 25 years of building a better community in St. Louis. Justine Petersen Housing and Reinvestment Corporation is a Missouri Not-for-Profit Corporation that helps connect institutional resources with the needs of low-to moderate-income individuals and families. Guest speaker Cori Bush promoted involvement...
KMOV
End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
