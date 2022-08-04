ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

By Sportradar
WFMZ-TV Online
 2 days ago
CBS San Francisco

Badosa beats Coco Gauff to reach Silicon Valley Classic semifinal

SAN JOSE -- Second-seeded Paula Badosa beat Coco Gauff 7-6(4), 6-2 on Friday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to reach her fourth semifinal of the year.Badosa won nine straight points while Gauff struggled with her serve, and led 2-0 in the second set before easing to a 5-1 lead. Gauff had six double-faults in the first set, including the final two points."It's never easy to start against such an aggressive player with a big serve," Badosa said. "I think I adapted pretty well in the (asterisk)(end) of the first set, and I played a pretty perfect tiebreak, so I'm...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports

Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

WASHINGTON ⁠— Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her second quarterfinal of the season Thursday, edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. With the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), the second-seeded...
BBC

Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
