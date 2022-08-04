WTA Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Results

Read on www.wfmz.com
Related
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Badosa beats Coco Gauff to reach Silicon Valley Classic semifinal
SAN JOSE -- Second-seeded Paula Badosa beat Coco Gauff 7-6(4), 6-2 on Friday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to reach her fourth semifinal of the year.Badosa won nine straight points while Gauff struggled with her serve, and led 2-0 in the second set before easing to a 5-1 lead. Gauff had six double-faults in the first set, including the final two points."It's never easy to start against such an aggressive player with a big serve," Badosa said. "I think I adapted pretty well in the (asterisk)(end) of the first set, and I played a pretty perfect tiebreak, so I'm...
ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz retires amid Washington heat
Third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States retired in the third set on Thursday due to illness in searing conditions
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tennis-Serena Williams faces tough draw in first U.S. Open tune-up event
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will have her work cut out for her when the Toronto Open kicks off next week as the 23-time Grand Slam champion begins her hardcourt preparations for the upcoming U.S. Open.
NBC Sports
Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat
WASHINGTON — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her second quarterfinal of the season Thursday, edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) at the Citi Open over nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon. With the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), the second-seeded...
Novak Djokovic officially withdraws from Montreal event
World No. 6 Novak Djokovic officially withdrew Thursday from next week’s National Bank Open in Montreal. Tennis Canada confirmed Djokovic’s
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic withdraw from Canadian Open ahead of U.S. Open
Two of tennis' biggest stars will skip the Canadian Open in Montreal this weekend ahead of the U.S. Open at the end of August. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both officially withdrew from the tournament this week, but for different reasons. Nadal announced he wouldn't travel to Canada on Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Daniil Medvedev beats Cameron Norrie to win Los Cabos title
World number one Daniil Medvedev won his first ATP title of 2022 with a straight sets win over British number one Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico. The Russian beat the defending champion 7-5 6-0 for his first trophy since last year's US Open. Since then, the...
China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close
China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Earlier on Sunday, Beijing conducted "exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
ESPN
Nick Kyrgios survives six match points to best Frances Tiafoe; Emma Raducanu out
WASHINGTON -- Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios fought off six match points during a second-set tiebreaker against hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe, then raced past him in the third set to win 6-7 (5), 7-6 (12), 6-2 at the Citi Open on Friday night. In the first-ever meeting between the players, Kyrgios...
Los Altos teen foils his competition to strike gold at national fencing event in Minneapolis
Luca Nicoletti, 13, of Los Altos, recently won the gold medal in his age category at the USA Fencing Summer Nationals in Minneapolis, finishing his season as the top-ranked fencer nationally in the Y12 category. Nicoletti has won six gold medals this season and 18 medals in the last year.
Comments / 0