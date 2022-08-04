Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Turnip Cup Mario Circuit 3 150cc Gameplay

Read on www.ign.com
Related
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $200 Off Logitech Wheels, Cheapest Spidey Remastered PC Price and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Eywa—it's Friday! Top of today's priorities are two wheely good discounts on Logitech accessories at The Gamesmen. I reckon it's always worth supporting an OG 100% Aussie retailer. Fighting fans should also take note of the Evo Steam sale that doesn't include Streeties, but still punches well above its weight. As I always say—stay safe and save often. See you Monday.
Gamespot
Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More
A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
Digital Trends
Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play
Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass Wave 2 DLC Switch vs OG Gameplay Graphic Comparison
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes out with its new DLC Booster Pass Wave 2 and it brings back some fan favorite old maps. Here are a few graphic comparisons of how some of these maps have been reworked!
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC
Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
IGN
Cross Summoner: R - Launch Trailer
Cross Summoner: R is available now on mobile platforms. Check out the launch trailer for this JRPG, a new entry in the Cross Summoner series.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
IGN
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
Polygon
Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in August
August is set to be another solid month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers with the addition of Ubisoft’s 2017 tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, as well as six other new games to play on consoles, cloud, and Windows PC. Turbo Golf Racing, the arcade-style racing game...
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect takes aim at Modern Warfare 2 devs for poor graphics in upcoming reboot
Dr Disrespect is one of YouTube Gaming’s biggest content creators and is never shy of giving his opinion on every up-and-coming game in the FPS genre. And this is precisely what the star did on Twitter yesterday, calling out Infinity Ward developers for the graphics in the studio’s next game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
Polygon
Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour
Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
IGN
Game Scoop! 685: 7 Great Games to Pick Up on Sale Right Now
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Jared Petty -- are discussing Tactics Ogre Reborn, great games on sale right now, the August 2005 issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Graphics Comparison: Areas 1 and 2 Trailer
Get a look at how Pac-Man World Re-Pac compares to the original game, and take a peek at the first two areas in this latest trailer for the upcoming remastered version of the game. Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 26, 2022.
ComicBook
One of PlayStation's Best Games Becomes Steam Deck Verified
One of the best games on PlayStation is coming to Steam soon and yes, it is already verified for Steam Deck. The Steam Deck launched earlier this year and although it has its flaws, it has been praised by owners for its novelty and portability. Its essentially a portable computer with the form factor of a Nintendo Switch, allowing you to take a relatively powerful device and play some of the most renowned games on the market. You can even emulate games on it and install other apps to give it a more custom experience, but as PC gaming continues to expand, it is also introducing another major layer to the Steam Deck.
IGN
Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
IGN
GigaBash Review
GigaBash succeeds as a fun arena fighter with a focus on four-player chaos, even if that fun doesn't quite translate over quite as well to the solo or online experience. GigaBash Review by Mitchell Saltzman on PC. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Comments / 0