ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Turnip Cup Mario Circuit 3 150cc Gameplay

IGN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: $200 Off Logitech Wheels, Cheapest Spidey Remastered PC Price and More!

Thank your own personal deity—possibly Eywa—it's Friday! Top of today's priorities are two wheely good discounts on Logitech accessories at The Gamesmen. I reckon it's always worth supporting an OG 100% Aussie retailer. Fighting fans should also take note of the Evo Steam sale that doesn't include Streeties, but still punches well above its weight. As I always say—stay safe and save often. See you Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Arcade1Up Deals: Countercades For Just $130, Gaming Tables For $300 Off, And More

A bunch of Arcade1Up products are discounted today, including four countercades that are up to $100 off--which puts them at only $130 each. These smaller tabletop machines typically clock in well under 20lbs and are small enough to sit on your kitchen counter or living room table. All of the Arcade1Up deals are listed below, followed by a closer look at the four countercades on sale for $130, which include Pong, Marvel, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Demon Throttle is an awesome retro shooter you’ll probably never play

Demon Throttle is an 8-bit retro throwback from Gato Robato developer Doinksoft and Devolver Digital that would feel right at home alongside other retro-inspired indie games on any digital game storefront. But Demon Throttle will never be available digitally. Like the NES games it’s inspired by, Demon Throttle is only available physically at launch. And right now, only 10,000 people are getting copies of the game after pre-ordering through Special Reserve Games last June.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnip#Booster#Gameplay#Video Game#Dlc
GeekyGadgets

Spider-Man Remastered will support Steam Deck at launch on PC

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the upcoming Marvel Spider-Man Remastered game on PC might be pleased to know that Insomniac Games has today announced Spider-Man Remastered has been Steam Deck verified. Launching in approximately eight days time on August 12, 2022. The game has been created thanks to a collaboration with Marvel and Insomniac Games and has been optimized for PCs by Nixxes Software.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Digimon List

There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises

Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Batman Best Perks and Tips

The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour

Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 685: 7 Great Games to Pick Up on Sale Right Now

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Jared Petty -- are discussing Tactics Ogre Reborn, great games on sale right now, the August 2005 issue of Electronic Gaming Monthly, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Graphics Comparison: Areas 1 and 2 Trailer

Get a look at how Pac-Man World Re-Pac compares to the original game, and take a peek at the first two areas in this latest trailer for the upcoming remastered version of the game. Pac-Man World Re-Pac launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on August 26, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

One of PlayStation's Best Games Becomes Steam Deck Verified

One of the best games on PlayStation is coming to Steam soon and yes, it is already verified for Steam Deck. The Steam Deck launched earlier this year and although it has its flaws, it has been praised by owners for its novelty and portability. Its essentially a portable computer with the form factor of a Nintendo Switch, allowing you to take a relatively powerful device and play some of the most renowned games on the market. You can even emulate games on it and install other apps to give it a more custom experience, but as PC gaming continues to expand, it is also introducing another major layer to the Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team

Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GigaBash Review

GigaBash succeeds as a fun arena fighter with a focus on four-player chaos, even if that fun doesn't quite translate over quite as well to the solo or online experience. GigaBash Review by Mitchell Saltzman on PC. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy