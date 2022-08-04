Wild West Fest Wraps Up In A Huge Way This Friday!!

Read on 103kkcn.com
What to do in San Angelo: August 9th through 14th
Not sure what to do for your last week of summer? Check out these events taking place in San Angelo from the 9th through the 14th.
Top 10 Worst San Angelo Bugs…1 in 3 Would Burn It Down To Remove
A new poll this week found that 66% of Americans say they would do "nearly anything" to get rid of bugs at home. That included whole house fumigation, putting glue traps everywhere, and even using a whole can of bug spray at once. More than half say they've considered moving because of bug infestations.
Jamie Lin Wilson Plays The House Of FiFi Dubois Thursday
Wild West Fest continues at the House of FiFi Dubois this Thursday, August 4th as Jamie Lin Wilson takes the stage!!. Jamie Lin Wilson will be performing live at FiFi's with her full band this Thursday as part of the week long Wild West Fest live music shows featuring some of the very best in Texas/Red Dirt music at venues all around San Angelo!
Here's When the Streak of 100+ Degree Day Heat Will End in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO – The streak of 100+ degree days will end this weekend if the forecast from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo is on target. That Heat Advisory for West Central Texas continues Friday afternoon with temps expected to reach near 105 degrees so the risk of heat related illnesses is significant, but the forecast high temperate for Sunday is only 98 degrees.
San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
Free hygiene kits to be given away Thursday at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sidney Timmer has been the outreach and marketing director at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency for more than a year now. During her time at the nonprofit organization, Trimmer has been actively involved in the new grant-funded "Healthy Closet Days" program, which first began in May 2022.
Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
Former San Angelo chief gets over 15 years in prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas: Former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15 ½ years for accepting bribes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. A federal jury found Timothy […]
Heat Advisory Thursday Could Give Way to Much Needed Rain
SAN ANGELO – Most of West Texas remains under a Heat Advisory through Thursday evening as temperatures once again soar near 105 degrees but there could be a respite on the way. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say the dry weather will continue for...
Bigger is Better In San Angelo? Check Out This Tiny Home
I am so tired of renting. It seems most apartment complexes have us over a barrel. Have you ever REALLY read your lease? There are ridiculous made up fees for everything. What they charge for pets is criminal and should be better regulated, in my opinion. How many of us...
Tim Vasquez to be Sentenced Friday at 1:30 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez will be sentenced today at the Federal Courthouse in San Angelo, 33 E. Twohig Ave. His sentencing follows his conviction in March 2022 for bribery and three counts of honest mail fraud. Earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney in Lubbock stated that all together, Vasquez could get 70 years in jail.
DAILY LIVE! | Former Police Chief Tim Vasquez Sentencing is Today
SAN ANGELO- Today, Joe Hyde interviews Tara Kelley about her brother, Bill Farmer, who has cancer and what they are doing to help raise funds for his ongoing battle. Also, former Police Chief Tim Vasquez is in San Angelo today for his sentencing after he was found guilty of honest mail fraud and bribery. An Ector County man was caught in a construction zone with 9 pounds of marijuana, a San Angelo Man was indicted for "accidentally" shooting another man, the local weather, and what's going on in San Angelo this weekend.
San Angelo ISD Unveils 2022-23 Principals Starting Lineup
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District announced new principals and other administrators Friday. Here's the information from the SAISD. San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. PRINCIPALS. Mindy Goodnight - Crockett...
San Angelo Police Looking for Fugitive Wanted for Felony Theft
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Bonnie Lopez who is wanted for Felony Theft. According to social media, on this week's "Wanted Wednesday" the San Angelo Police Department would like the public's assistance with locating Bonnie Lopez. Bonnie currently holds two Felony theft warrants for her arrest and they could use your help with locating her.
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest Shoplifting Suspect After Downtown Foot Chase
SAN ANGELO- A shoplifting suspect has been arrested after taking police on a short foot chase near downtown San Angelo Wednesday. According to San Angelo Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza at the scene, officers were dispatched on August 3, 2022, regarding a shoplifting suspect at West Texas Fire Estinguisher. Officers...
Memories From San Angelo’s The Miss Wool Of America Pageant
It's hard to believe, but San Angelo used to host a nationally known beauty pageant that was broadcast all across America. From 1952-1972, this pageant was a big deal on the pageant circuit. Originally, it only included contestants from across Texas. But in 1958 this pageant went national. The annual...
At Least One Dead in Gruesome Oil Field Truck Crash
KERMIT, TX – A gruesome head on crash in the heart of the Permian Basin killed at least one person on Tuesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, on Aug. 2 at around 4 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to State Highway 302 near the Winkler and Loving county line for the report of a major crash.
The Chicken Farm Art Center Has Sold
One of San Angelo's most popular art attractions that celebrates the arts throughout the year has just changed owners. The Chicken Farm's beginning dates back to 1971 when Roger Allen, an accomplished artisan, started it. Years later in 1985, Roger met Jerry Warnell who also shared a passion for art. They became good friends, and Warnell worked with Allen for over 30 years.
Tom Green County jail logs: August 6, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
