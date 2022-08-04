ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Joe Burrow does sprints with teammates -- from his golf cart

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had something of an unfair advantage during Thursday’s training camp practice while taking part in conditioning drills.

Make no mistake — Burrow isn’t back on the field as a player taking part in drills. He is, after all, just one day removed from making headlines for not showing up at practice while still recovering from his surgery.

But Burrow did manage to take part in sprints with his Bengals teammates near the end of practice, hilariously hopping in his golf cart and going up and down the field while his guys ran gassers.

WCPO’s Caleb Noe captured the footage:

Another angle:

Knowing Burrow, he’s not happy about not being able to actually run, but it’s pretty funny he’d make light of the situation for the time being.

