MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut
NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch.
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will undergo an MRI after exiting Friday night's game against the Bucks with a left foot injury.
