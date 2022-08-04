Pascagoula High School senior honored for saving lives

Read on www.wxxv25.com
Long Beach School District offering new Pre-K program
Four-year-olds are now going to school in the Long Beach School District. Quarles and Reeves Elementary schools have started a new pre-k program. Before this school year, kids began their educational journey in the district at age five. The goal of this program is to prepare children for kindergarten with an emphasis on teaching the alphabet and numbers and having them read and do simple math by the end of the school year.
Fight Night Boxing event Saturday at the Jackson County Civic Center
Boxing is coming to Pascagoula. Saturday night at the Jackson County Civic Center, Black Royalty LLC and SAPromotions are putting on a Fight Night event. Their goal is to give local prospects exposure and bring excitement about the sport to South Mississippi. Along with giving young athletes exposure, they say...
Smoke spotted at Ocean Springs Community Center
A bit of a scare in Downtown Ocean Springs this morning as people reported seeing smoke coming from the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. The Ocean Springs Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Ocean Springs Community Center adjacent to WAMA. The building was filling up with smoke,...
Inaugural Heritage Unity Celebration this Sunday at Kroc Center
This weekend, the Kroc Center in Biloxi is hosting an inaugural event. It’s a celebration of many cultures, put on by the organization Healing Table Unites. Representing them, Deborah Drayton-Ward and Deerica Gallion are in studio with more.
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Biloxi Indians
To know where you’re going you have to know where you came from is the idea for the Biloxi football program. The Indians have come a long way over the last few years, but now looking to take another two steps forward after a small step back in 2021.
Frets for Pets 2022 kicks off today
Today, Frets for Pets 2022 kicks off at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs. News 25’s Rick Gogreve is at the party with more.
Arrested for grand larceny in D’Iberville
On Wednesday, August 03, 2022, D’Iberville Police Officers responded to 11282 Mandal Pkwy, Galleria BMW, in reference to a Grand Larceny. Upon officers speaking with the business manager, he reported that upon opening the business, he and other employees discovered two recently purchased large flat screen televisions missing from the company with a combined value of approximately $9000.00.
Southern Production to host festival during first weekend of Cruisin’ the Coast
Southern Productions is going to host a two-day event for the first ever music festival in the Pass Christian Harbor. The Swamp Pop Festival will be held on September 30th and October 1st followed up with Cruisin’ the Coast. The event will be located at the Green Lot at...
Grillin’ the River City set for Saturday in Moss Point
Happening tomorrow in Moss Point, a good time with good food. Grillin’ the River City takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to feature some of the best grilled food on the Coast from different restaurants and vendors with some prizes on the line as well.
Frets for Pets 2022 taking place at the Juke Joint in Ocean Springs
The Juke Joint in Ocean Springs is back with its annual Frets for Pets Music Festival this weekend. The three-day event began today with live music ranging in a variety of genres for the guests. Thirty acts from Louisiana to Florida were invited to perform during the festival. Outside of...
Statue in front of Miner’s Doll and Toy Store missing
A mainstay of Downtown Ocean Springs is missing. The statue of two children on a tricycle was stolen from in front of Miner’s Doll and Toy Store on Washington Avenue sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. The bronze statue was presented to the original owners John and Maryalice...
Ribbon cutting for SnoBiz in Harrison County
A new ‘chill spot’ is officially open. SnoBiz held their ribbon cutting ceremony earlier today and served shaved ice treats. This is an indoor snow cone business that has over 50 different flavors. SnoBiz is known for their super soft ice and it has been compared to cotton...
Arrested for felony count of burglary of a dwelling
On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 18 year old Conner Randall Silcox on one felony count of burglary of a dwelling. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on June 8, 2022, a victim reported a burglary on Kelogg Road in Saucier, MS where numerous tools were stolen from his laundry room underneath the carport of his residence.
Arrested for one count of grand larceny
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 37-year-old Brandon Cutrer on one felony count of Grand Larceny. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of a stolen automated lawn mower. Deputies located Brandon who was in possession of the stolen lawn mower. Brandon was taken into custody without incident.
All lanes of Interstate 110 now OPEN in Harrison County
A quick traffic alert for drivers on Interstate 110. MDOT announced they have completed median work ahead of schedule and all four lanes of Interstate 110 are now OPEN to motorists. The inside lanes of I-110 were closed for median repair.
Today is International Beer Day
Today is International Beer Day, a day set aside to enjoy beer, drink up with friends, and learn the history of beer and the production process. Beer is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in the world. News 25 caught up with Chandeleur Island Brewing Company...
