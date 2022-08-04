Pascagoula High School senior honored for saving lives

Four-year-olds are now going to school in the Long Beach School District. Quarles and Reeves Elementary schools have started a new pre-k program. Before this school year, kids began their educational journey in the district at age five. The goal of this program is to prepare children for kindergarten with an emphasis on teaching the alphabet and numbers and having them read and do simple math by the end of the school year.

LONG BEACH, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO