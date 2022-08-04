Read on www.bakersfield.com
Related
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
Cellectar Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Cellectar Biosciences CLRB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cellectar Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 18.45%, reporting an EPS of $-1.22 versus an estimate of $-1.03. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
geekwire.com
Zillow Group expects real estate industry to ‘meaningfully contract’ in second half of 2022
Zillow Group expects revenue from its core Premier Agent business unit to decrease more than 20% year-over-year in the third quarter due to housing trends. The Seattle company beat expectations for its second quarter earnings, reporting $1 billion in revenue and GAAP net income of $8 million. But shares were down more than 10% in after-hours trading.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Regeneron quarterly profit slumps as COVID antibody sales dry up
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) reported a 72.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lacklustre sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail after the U.S. health regulator decided to limit its use earlier this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings
BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Tenneco's (TEN) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat
Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 82 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 against the year-ago earnings of 84 cents. The figure was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents. Revenues of $4,665 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,587 million and increased 2% year over year.
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
MoneyGram Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
MoneyGram Intl MGI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MoneyGram Intl missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $300 thousand from the same...
Investopedia
Berkshire Hathaway Q2 2022 Earnings Report Recap
Berkshire Hathaway Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share ($) Miss (29,754) (4,079) Revenue ($B) Miss 9.3 57.5 Operating Earnings ($B) Beat 9.3 6.9. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Financial Results: Analysis. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported Q2...
Analyst Ratings for Ansys
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ansys ANSS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Ansys has an average price target of $281.0 with a high of $320.00 and a low of $250.00.
Papa John's Q2 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations
Papa John's International Inc PZZA reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.5% year-on-year to $522.67 million, missing the consensus of $529.63 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.74 missed the Street view of $0.75. Total comparable sales growth fell 1.4% versus 9% growth in the prior year. Comparable sales improved 0.9% in...
etfdailynews.com
Robert W. Baird Increases Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $30.00
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.
tickerreport.com
Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after buying an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144,446 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YETI Lowers FY22 Forecast Despite Q2 Revenue Growth
YETI’s stock price was down almost 20% in early trading Thursday (Aug. 4) after the company reduced its fiscal 2022 forecast, despite seeing revenue growth in the 15% to 17% range in the three months ending July 2. The company’s sales were up 17% year over year to $420...
Comments / 0