A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,390,000 after buying an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 144,446 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO