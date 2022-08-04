Nail salon visit turns into trip to emergency room and a fingernail removed

Read on www.ktre.com
Hope Haven of East Texas opening new emergency shelter in Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Hope Haven of East Texas will be opening up a foster care emergency shelter in Gladewater this fall. The shelter, Danielle’s Home of Hope, will have seven beds for girls ages 5-17 who have been removed from their homes or whose placement has been disrupted and they need a temporary placement […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Dream Center provides affordable school clothes for families
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
KTRE
WebXtra: Volunteers train to monitor Neches River water quality
Video shows the large funeral procession for fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Following the funeral service, the procession took Bustos to Memorial Park Cemetery just outside of Tyler. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gives speech at Deputy Bustos' funeral.
KTRE
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
Extensive storm damage in Longview: Fire officials rescue man after tree falls on his truck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Fire officials rescued a man after tree fell on his truck on Friday. Longview was hit by a strong storm system causing extensive damage to large trees, vehicles, powerlines and an apartment complex. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said they were called to a home around 3:15 p.m. to help free […]
Ruby's in Tyler to offer officers discounts, donate sales to Bustos' family
TYLER, Texas — Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler will offer a 10% discount off any meal to any officer and donate sales to the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday. The locally-owned restaurant that began in 2020 currently has two locations: 2021 East Gentry Parkway and...
KLTV
WebXtra: National Weather Service identifies cause of Longview storm damage
A storm in Longview damaged an apartment complex and trapped a man in his vehicle. SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Fire Department
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Mineola Fire Department for helping the community during our KETK Gives Back segment on Friday. Fire Chief David Madson is very proud of his firefighters. ” (I’m) very proud, super bunch of firefighters. That’s all you can say,” he said.
KTRE
Low lake levels in Smith County pose danger to boaters
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well. Mayor Tammy Huff said it's due to their need for another well. The city has five wells but have only been operating with two the last couple of years because the other three have major damages, leaving these two to work constantly.
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply issues mandatory water restriction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - North Cherokee Water Supply Corporation has restricted outside watering. Homes with even addresses are permitted to water Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Homes with odd addresses are permitted to water Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. Check the...
KTRE
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
ketk.com
Angel Layettes in need of donations for rummage sale
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Kylar-Sanchez and Debbie Hottinger with Angel Layettes stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about their mission and need for rummage sale donations. Angel Layettes brings comfort to grieving families who have lost an infant prior to birth or shortly after by providing, without charge, custom burial layettes and keepsakes.
KTRE
City of Van raises water rate to fund needed new well
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand. Dr. Mark Saunders says it's important for the facility to have that focus of treating patients from when they are first diagnosed, to their survivorship years to come.
KTRE
Hopkins Co. Judge-Executive lends hand in flood recovery efforts in E. Ky.
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining.
tncontentexchange.com
Longview resident takes 50th trip through Road Scholar program to visit National Parks
For his 91st birthday, Bob Baldwin is leaving Longview this weekend for a stay in the mountains. Baldwin will be spending eight days visiting Glacier National Park in Montana and Waterton Lakes National Park directly across the border in Canada. The trip will be a milestone not just for his birthday, but as the 50th trip Baldwin has participated in through Road Scholar, a not-for-profit organization that plans a variety of trips for older travelers.
KTRE
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
"Lorenzo loved his job so much and he was so good at it," said Bustos' wife, Gloria Bustos. "We knew the risks that came with the job, but we also knew he was saving so many lives. He was trying to better the world one bad guy at a time."
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
KTRE
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Yes, we’re growing. Yes, people are coming. And I think it’s going to be great for the community.” says Dr. Mark Saunders, the East Texas regional director for Texas Oncology. The new oncology center is almost complete. The current facility has stood...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rains County Remains Under Burn Ban, Will Issue Citations After Multiple Fatal Fires
With extremely dry weather conditions, Rains County is one of a number of counties to respond to fires this week, including two fires that resulted in fatalities. Rains County Emergency Management said deputies will join firefighters in responding to fire calls and will issue citations for every instance of illegal burning.
