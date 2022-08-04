Read on wisconsinexaminer.com
Related
See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue
It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
cbs3duluth.com
Meet the candidates running for Douglas County Sheriff
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Three men are running to be Douglas County’s next sheriff after current Sheriff Tom Dalbec announced his retirement in January. The candidate with the most votes after the primary will become the next sheriff, as no Republicans are running for the seat. Brian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
FOX 21 Online
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
cbs3duluth.com
Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor
BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
Comments / 0