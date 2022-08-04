ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, WI

B105

See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue

It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Meet the candidates running for Douglas County Sheriff

SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Three men are running to be Douglas County’s next sheriff after current Sheriff Tom Dalbec announced his retirement in January. The candidate with the most votes after the primary will become the next sheriff, as no Republicans are running for the seat. Brian...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August

One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor

BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard

We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
DULUTH, MN

