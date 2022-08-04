Read on panhandle.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Morrill County man killed after family dispute
BROADWATER, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man was killed in his home near Broadwater. Authorities said they are investigating a shooting that killed 57-year-old Rodney Bennett. The Nebraska State Patrol said that troopers and investigators responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says family dispute led to shooting death of 57-year-old man in Morrill County
BROADWATER, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident that led to the death of a 57-year-old man Monday in Morrill County. Around 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a residence near Broadwater, Nebraska, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff's Office, according to authorities. Law enforcement...
iheart.com
Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska
(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
Western Nebraska man dies after shooting stemming from family dispute
Troopers and investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol assisted the Morrill County Sheriff's Office in responding to a fatal shooting near Broadwater. The investigation is ongoing.
Scottsbluff police involved in vehicle pursuit, ask public for information
A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject whom had a local warrant for his arrest. The officer later observed the vehicle mobile in the area of his initial observation and attempted to catch up to the vehicle to identify any occupants.
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Canyon fire 100 percent contained after threatening 75 homes
GERING, Neb. -- Fire crews say the Carter Canyon fire is contained but still burning, and concerning due to the terrain. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flores said on Monday, the Carter Canyon fire is 100 percent contained, but not out. Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or the area receives extended periods of rain/snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
‘Smokey’ the cat seen as ‘miracle’ kitten after Neb. wildfire
LINCOLN — It’s being called a “miracle kitten.”. A day after a fast-moving wildfire destroyed the rural ranch home of Carolyne and David Ewing south of Gering, the family was allowed a quick visit to the charred remains. Loud ‘meow’. They heard a loud “meow” coming...
News Channel Nebraska
Man is behind bars after reportedly waving and shooting firearm in neighborhood
PEETZ, Colo. -- Authorities respond to a man reportedly shooting at residents. On August 7, at approximately 5:14 p.m. Logan County Deputies were dispatched to the 700 Block of North St., located in the Town of Peetz, in reference to a male in the street waving a firearm. It was also reported that the male had fired the firearm at residents while in the street.
News Channel Nebraska
Police investigate shots fired at Scottsbluff grocery store
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting in Scottsbluff. Around 5 o.m. Thursday, Scottsbluff police found two males in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado (35 years old, of Gering) was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado (34 years old,...
News Channel Nebraska
Presentation and trainings regarding Sidney LOSS team will be August 18th
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority is funding a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) team in the community. On August 18th three different free training are being held throughout the day on information regarding the LOSS team. Suicidologist Dr. Donald Belau will be speaking at each training....
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
News Channel Nebraska
Pioneers name new head coach
GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The newly crowned league champion Western Nebraska Pioneers announced on Monday that Brandon Nelson will be the team’s new head coach for the 2023 season. Nelson is coming off his second stint as an assistant baseball coach at Lakeland University in Wisconsin. He also has...
