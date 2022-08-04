ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Rollover accident outside of Sidney on I-80

SIDNEY, Neb. -- A vehicle and camper rollover 10 miles outside of Sidney after the camper started fishtailing. On Friday, around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle towing a camper was westbound on I-80 around mile marker 49 when the camper began to fishtail. The Vehicle and camper jack-knifed and went into the north ditch and separated.
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Morrill County man killed after family dispute

BROADWATER, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man was killed in his home near Broadwater. Authorities said they are investigating a shooting that killed 57-year-old Rodney Bennett. The Nebraska State Patrol said that troopers and investigators responded to a residence near Broadwater at the request of the...
BROADWATER, NE
iheart.com

Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska

(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Carter Canyon fire 100 percent contained after threatening 75 homes

GERING, Neb. -- Fire crews say the Carter Canyon fire is contained but still burning, and concerning due to the terrain. Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flores said on Monday, the Carter Canyon fire is 100 percent contained, but not out. Interior pockets will continue to burn until the fire consumes all fuels or the area receives extended periods of rain/snow.
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man is behind bars after reportedly waving and shooting firearm in neighborhood

PEETZ, Colo. -- Authorities respond to a man reportedly shooting at residents. On August 7, at approximately 5:14 p.m. Logan County Deputies were dispatched to the 700 Block of North St., located in the Town of Peetz, in reference to a male in the street waving a firearm. It was also reported that the male had fired the firearm at residents while in the street.
PEETZ, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate shots fired at Scottsbluff grocery store

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A Gering man was arrested following a shooting in Scottsbluff. Around 5 o.m. Thursday, Scottsbluff police found two males in the parking lot of Main Street Market. Alexander J. Maldonado (35 years old, of Gering) was taken into custody. While Martin A. Maldonado (34 years old,...
News Channel Nebraska

Presentation and trainings regarding Sidney LOSS team will be August 18th

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Region 1 Behavioral Health Authority is funding a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) team in the community. On August 18th three different free training are being held throughout the day on information regarding the LOSS team. Suicidologist Dr. Donald Belau will be speaking at each training....
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scotts Bluff County hosting annual U.S. Hot Air Balloon Championships this week

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The annual Old West Balloon Fest is set for August 8 to August 13 across Scotts Bluff County. One popular tradition returns again this year, the U.S. Hot Air Balloon Nationals Competition. The country’s top air balloon pilots will take to the sky looking to earn a championship as well as earn trips to the National Balloon Festival later in the year.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
News Channel Nebraska

Pioneers name new head coach

GERING, Neb. (KNEP) - The newly crowned league champion Western Nebraska Pioneers announced on Monday that Brandon Nelson will be the team’s new head coach for the 2023 season. Nelson is coming off his second stint as an assistant baseball coach at Lakeland University in Wisconsin. He also has...
GERING, NE

