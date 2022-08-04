Commonwealth Games: Either George Miller of Scotland or Wales' Gordon Llewellyn will become the oldest gold medallist at the age of 75

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
Australia outclass England to reach Commonwealth Games netball final
Defending champions England lost their Commonwealth Games semi-final against Australia, who were inspired by star shooter Gretel Bueta
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
BBC
Snowdonia: Student Christopher Wilson died after 1,300ft fall
A student died after falling 1,300ft in Snowdonia, an inquest has heard. Christopher Wilson, 18, of Brixham, Devon, died on 26 July on Crib y Ddysgl. At an inquest opening in Caernarfon, Gwynedd, the coroner heard Mr Wilson was walking with his father when he fell down a hill, suffering "multiple substantial injuries".
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights
Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.The Wight StuffJake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.Jamaica...
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
BBC
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
New Zealand swat England aside in T20 Commonwealth Games bronze playoff
England’s lost heavily in their Commonwealth Games women’s T20 bronze medal playoff against New Zealand, who triumphed by eight wickets with 49 balls to spare
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laura Muir sets sights on Commonwealth Games medal after reaching 1500m final
Laura Muir is eyeing an elusive Commonwealth Games medal after reaching her second final.The Scot finished fifth in her 1500m heat on Friday morning to reach Sunday’s final at the Alexander Stadium.She ran four minutes 14.11 seconds as she paced herself in the morning session in Birmingham, having also reached Saturday’s 800m final.A Commonwealth Games medal is the only one missing from Muir’s collection after she finished 11th in the 1500m – having been clipped – in 2014 and skipped the Gold Coast four years ago to focus on her vet exams.“This is the last one. If I can get...
BBC
Corrie McKeague: Memorial held at RAF Honington
The RAF paid tribute to gunner Corrie McKeague as family and friends attended a memorial service at his former base. Mr McKeague, an airman of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he vanished on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016. An inquest in March concluded he...
U.K.・
BBC
Aaron Ramsey: Norwich sign Aston Villa prospect on season-long loan
Norwich City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made his first-team debut a year ago when Canaries boss Dean Smith was in charge at Villa Park. He later went on loan to League One side Cheltenham Town, playing 15 games and scoring his...
UEFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker back in squad after lengthy injury absence
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 6 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, Sportscene highlights on BBC Scotland from 19:30. Striker Alfredo Morelos is set for a comeback on Saturday as Rangers seek a "positive...
West Ham v Manchester City: Premier League – live!
Will Pep Guardiola’s side get their title defence off to a winning start? Join Daniel Harris to find out
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
BBC
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
BBC
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Comments / 0