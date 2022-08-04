Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage 02:35

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well.

Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons . Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws.

"Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights."

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group's sights are now trained primarily on the town of Superior where they've already won a temporary restraining order blocking its gun laws. Elaine McCarron of Colorado Ceasefire, which is for stricter gun control laws, calls it a case of nationwide importance.

"I think that the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners sort of picked on Superior because it's a small town and doesn't have the resources of a bigger town," she said.

Now, beyond just providing advice former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization "Everytown for Gun Safety" has signed on in court documents to participate in the federal court hearings.

Rhodes of the gun owners group said, "Superior, Colorado, a town of 14,000 people is ground zero for gun control, not only Colorado, but around the nation."

While Superior's law bans assault weapons, Boulder County's bans their sale.

"They are battlefield weapons, and they are the weapons of choice in mass shootings which have been going up dramatically," said McCarron.

The gun owners group is also suing the state of Colorado over its law banning large capacity magazines. Colorado may become the focus of the first significant court fights following the Supreme Court's ruling striking down a New York concealed carry law.