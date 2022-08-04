ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mp7h_0h5JweAF00

Fight over gun control in Colorado could take national stage 02:35

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group says it's not a matter of "if, but when" it will sue Boulder County, the latest locality to pass its own gun laws. It joins the city of Boulder, Louisville, Superior and Lafayette which may face legal action as well.

Among other measures, Boulder County's gun laws now ban the sale of assault weapons . Taylor Rhodes, the executive director RMGO told CBS4 they will challenge newly-passed gun laws.

"Of course we are considering that. Frankly we need to keep our members engaged so we can carry on these legal fights."

CBS

The Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group's sights are now trained primarily on the town of Superior where they've already won a temporary restraining order blocking its gun laws. Elaine McCarron of Colorado Ceasefire, which is for stricter gun control laws, calls it a case of nationwide importance.

"I think that the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners sort of picked on Superior because it's a small town and doesn't have the resources of a bigger town," she said.

Now, beyond just providing advice former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's organization "Everytown for Gun Safety" has signed on in court documents to participate in the federal court hearings.

Rhodes of the gun owners group said, "Superior, Colorado, a town of 14,000 people is ground zero for gun control, not only Colorado, but around the nation."

While Superior's law bans assault weapons, Boulder County's bans their sale.

"They are battlefield weapons, and they are the weapons of choice in mass shootings which have been going up dramatically," said McCarron.

The gun owners group is also suing the state of Colorado over its law banning large capacity magazines. Colorado may become the focus of the first significant court fights following the Supreme Court's ruling striking down a New York concealed carry law.

Comments / 19

Mike Thompson
2d ago

Shall not be infringed....its pretty clearly outlined.this obviously an infringement.this SHOULD be a slam dunk.....

Reply
19
Adam Balch
2d ago

Never going to happen!!!! the day our constitutional rights are threatened is the day we fight to keep them. Tread light!!

Reply
12
Chad Raw
2d ago

the people who have proposed these laws, and those that voted to enact them need to be charged with treason.

Reply
7
Related
Westword

Colorado Progressives Celebrate Victories at National Conference in Denver

Taking the mic at the Local Progress national meet-up at the Colorado Convention Center on August 5, Denver City Councilmember Robin Kniech highlighted some regressive moments in Colorado's recent history with the progressive politicians, advocates and government workers who'd gathered there. "In 1992, Colorado was dubbed the 'Hate State' because...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Superior, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Louisville, CO
Louisville, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Lafayette, CO
Superior, CO
Government
Lafayette, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Associated Press

Microplastics increasingly found in Colorado’s snowpack

DENVER (AP) — As the focus on the electron microscope resolved, Richard Reynolds found himself feeling more resigned than surprised. The slide before him was a snowpack sample collected from pristine Colorado high country. The sample revealed, at intense magnification, the snowpack’s expected sprinkling of rock fragments and spikey grains of sand.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Everytown For Gun Safety#Mountain Gun#Concealed Carry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
coloradopolitics.com

Price transparency enforcement starts next week for Colorado hospitals

Beginning on Wednesday, hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from pursuing debt collections against patients if the hospitals aren’t in compliance with federal price transparency laws. The new state law, created by House Bill 1285, bans noncompliant hospitals from using debt collectors, filing negative credit reports against patients and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy